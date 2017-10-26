India Engine Valves and Parts Market Report 2017-2022

DUBLIN, October 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "India Engine Valves and Parts Market Outlook to 2022 - Organized Sector will Continue to Penetrate the Market in the Future" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report focuses on overall market size for engine valves and parts sold in India, market segmentation by OEM and aftermarket, by market structure (organized sector and unorganized sector), by type of engine valves and parts (valves, guides and tappets), by deployment (automotive segment and non-automotive segment), by type of vehicles (passenger and commercial vehicles, two wheelers, LCV and HCV and others) and by type of valves (rotary valve, poppet valve and sleeve valve).



The report also covers company profiles of major players, market share; trade scenario; decision making process, trends and developments and issues and challenges. The report concludes with porter five forces analysis, market projection for future and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.



Over the forecast period, India engine valves and parts market will prepare itself to meet the future demand expected from the substantial investment proposed in key segments such as automotives and industrial sector. Initiatives are taken by the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas to introduce CNG as a fuel source for two wheelers to curb rising air pollution in India, thus leading to increase in demand for fuel emission control valves for two wheelers.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology



3. India Engine Valves and Parts Market Overview and Genesis



4. Value Chain Analysis of India Engine Valves and Parts Market



5. India Engine Valves and Parts Market Size



6. India Engine Valves and Parts Market Segmentation



7. End User Analysis for Buying Engine Valves and Parts in India



8. Trade Scenario for Engine Valves in India



9. Trends and Developments in Engine Valves and Parts in India



10. Issues and Challenges in Engine Valves and Parts Market in India



11. Porter Five Forces Analysis in India Engine Valves and Parts Market



12. Market Share for Major Players in India Organized Engine Valves and Parts Market, FY'2016-FY'2017



13. Competitive Scenario in Organized and Unorganized sector in India Engine Valves and Parts Market



14. Company Profile of Major Players In India Engine Valves and Parts Market



15. India Engine Valves and Parts Market Future Outlook and Projections, FY'2018-FY'2022



16. Analyst Recommendations



17. Macroeconomic Factors Affecting India Engine Valves and Parts Market



Companies Mentioned



Rane Engine Valve Limited

Shriram Pistons and Rings Limited

Varroc Group

Federal-Mogul Powertrain

Eaton

