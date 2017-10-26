Fastbase, Inc. Positioned as Leading Web Analytics Tool to Generate Leads

Launched in 2016, Fastbase, Inc.'s web analytics tool has achieved massive success by providing more than 600,000 companies and global brands with invaluable website visitor data.

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Fastbase, Inc.'s standard Webleadspackage is a free Google Analytics Add-on that allows users to analyze basic web traffic and provides information such as the visitor's website, company address, and phone number.

Google Analytics and Fastbase, Inc. have proven to be a great match. Built upon the Google Analytics software, the Webleads Premium package takes website visitor information to the next level by generating comprehensive lead reports that include extensive company profiles, visitor interaction, key employees with LinkedIn profile and email addresses. The powerful insights provided by Webleads have drastically transformed B2B sales and marketing strategies enabling B2B businesses to contact their online leads in real-time.

Fastbase, Inc. has entered the digital marketplace with a very strong message: it's important to know your website's audience.

"Our goal is to revolutionize customer intelligence and to be the leading analytics and data management platform within the B2B industry offering the best online services to improve B2B sales and marketing," says Rasmus Refer, CEO and Founder of Fastbase, Inc.

Fastbase, Inc. continues to bring value to its software through continued research and development. The company's tremendous success has led them to get listed on AIM, London Stock Exchange in Q1, 2018 as one of the fastest-growing SaaS companies in the world.

http://analytics.fastbase.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/591485/Fastbase_new_dashboard.jpg