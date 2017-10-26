Global Life Science Instrumentation (Spectroscopy, Chromatography, Flow Cytometry, NGS, PCR) Market 2017-2022

DUBLIN, October 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Life Science Instrumentation Market by Technology (Spectroscopy, Chromatography, Flow Cytometry, NGS, PCR), Application (Research, Clinical), End User (Pharma-Biotech Companies, Food & Beverage Industry, Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global life science instrumentation market is expected to reach USD 75.24 Billion by 2022 from USD 54.49 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.7%.



The growth of this market is majorly driven by increasing spending on pharmaceutical R&D, rising food safety concerns, technological advancements in analytical instruments, and the availability of funding for life science research. The growing proteomics market, rising environmental safety concerns, increasing demand for analytical instruments from various industries, and huge demand in emerging nations for life science instruments offer high growth opportunities for market players.

The report analyzes the global life science instrumentation market by technology, application, end user, and region. Based on technology, the spectroscopy segment is estimated to command the largest share of the global market in 2017. This can be attributed to the widespread application of spectroscopy systems across several industries, including pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, food and agriculture, environmental testing, and industrial chemistry.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US) dominates the market through its wide range of technologically advanced and innovative life science instrumentation products. The company adopts the strategy of product launches, agreements, and partnerships to maintain its leading position in the market.

Other prominent players in the market are Danaher Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Bruker Corporation (US), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), and Waters Corporation (US), among others.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Life Science Instrumentation Market, By Technology



7 Life Science Instrumentation Market, By Application



8 Life Science Instrumentation Market, By End User



9 Life Science Instrumentation Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profiles



Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson And Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bruker Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Eppendorf Ag

Ge Healthcare

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

Horiba Ltd.

Merck Kgaa

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Shimadzu Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Waters Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5vnpwc/life_science



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716