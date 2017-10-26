

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon has launched a new service called Amazon Key that allows its customers to get in-home delivery even when they are out.



The new service along with the indoor security camera Amazon Cloud Cam will allow customers to unlock the house remotely. The camera will turn on every time the door is unlocked and customers can watch the delivery happening live or review the video later.



Amazon, however, is not making the lock, which will instead be supplied by several manufacturers such as Yale and Kwikset.



'Each time a delivery driver requests access to a customer's home, Amazon verifies that the correct driver is at the right address, at the intended time, through an encrypted authentication process,' Amazon says in a statement. 'Once this process is successfully completed, Amazon Cloud Cam starts recording and the door is then unlocked. No access codes or keys are ever provided to delivery drivers.'



Amazon Key will be available on November 8 in 37 cities and surrounding areas across the U.S., with more locations rolling out over time. Amazon Key In-Home Kit starts at $249.99.



The service will also allow you to unlock the door for friends or family.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX