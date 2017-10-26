

ESCHBORN (dpa-AFX) - German stock exchange operator Deutsche Borse (DBOEF.PK, DBOEY.PK), Wednesday reported third-quarter net profit of 204.3 million euros or $1.09 euro per share, up from 170.0 million euros or 0.91 euro per share last year.



Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $1.06 euro per share, up from 1.02 euro per share last year.



Third-quarter net revenues were $576.3 million euros, up from 558.5 million euros last year.



In the first nine months, Deutsche Borse generated revenue of 1,823.3 million euros, up from 1,769.7 million euros last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX