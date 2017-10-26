Infiniti Research, a global competitive intelligence solutions provider, has announced the release of their new market entry advisory for an oral care products manufacturer. The client wanted to build an effective market entry strategy to spur revenues. The main objective of the oral care products manufacturer was to reduce error margins while making operational decisions and increase their profitability across various segments.

According to the market entry advisory experts at Infiniti, "Manufacturers in the oral care products industry have been compelled to develop effective market entry strategies due to the growing awareness of healthcare services and entry of new market players."

Factors like growing awareness about dental hygiene and rising prevalence of dental caries are driving the demand for oral healthcare products globally. Additionally, with the growing demand for oral care services among end-users, companies have started to spend big on developing strategies that would help them enter prospective markets in the shortest possible time.

The solution offered by Infiniti helped the oral care products manufacturer to identify and analyze niche market segments. With the help of this market entry advisory, the client was able to build better business models to generate better returns and gain market shares. Additionally, the client was able to gain actionable insights into the customer's product usage pattern.

This market entry solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Assess the potential of emerging markets

Build better ROI generation models

This market entry solution offered predictive insights on:

Gaining actionable insights into the oral care products market

Gaining actionable insights into consumers' usage patterns

