RESTON, Va., 2017-10-26 20:04 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian today announced that it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the "Leaders" quadrant in the new "Magic Quadrant for Intelligent Business Process Management Suites? (Gartner, Inc. "Magic Quadrant for Intelligent Business Process Management Suites? by Rob Dunie, Van Baker, Marc Kerremans, Jason Wong, 10/24/17). For the third year in a row, Appian has been positioned as a "leader" in this evaluation.



Appian provides a powerful iBPMS platform featuring Low-Code application development, enterprise data management, Robotic Process Automation, mobility, collaboration and more in one unified platform. This combination makes Appian an ideal platform for rapid, meaningful digital transformation. Implemented at the core of IT application strategy, Appian uses its unique Records data management and complete process management to eliminate organizational silos and empower users to make better, faster decisions. The platform provides rapid delivery of software applications that are powerful and agile, allowing businesses to adapt on the fly in delivering optimal customer experiences.



A highly intelligent iBPMS can provide the foundation to industrialize the digital customer and employee experience by connecting customer and partner interactions to back-of?ce operations and supplier ecosystems in a situationally adaptive way. As the report states, "Intelligent business process management suites use actionable, real-time insights from operations intelligence to augment the orchestration and automation of adaptive business processes."



To view a complimentary copy of the report, click here.



About the Magic Quadrant Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.



