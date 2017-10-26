Protective Films Market 2017 - Global Forecast to 2022: Growing Demand for Films in Pharmaceutical And Medical Applications

DUBLIN, October 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The protective films market is projected to reach USD 17.57 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.23% between 2017 and 2022

Growth of this market is primarily attributed to the increasing demand for protective films from various end-use industries such as building & construction, transportation, electronics, and others. The demand for protective films has increased in these sectors, as manufacturers are more conscious in protecting their products from dirt, scratches, and chemicals, among others and making them more durable. Protective films are also growing popular in the aftermarket products of these industries, as these protect surfaces from any damages caused by UV rays, abrasion, and weathering, among others.

Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), Saint-Gobain (France), 3M (US), Chargeurs (France), DuPont (US), and Arkema (France) are the leading players in the protective films market.



Market Dynamics



Drivers



Growth in Building & Construction Industry Due to Rapid Urbanization in Emerging Economies of Asia-Pacific

Developing Transportation Sector Around the World

Restraints



Difficulty in Recycling of Polymer Plastics

Opportunities



Growing Demand for Films in Pharmaceutical And Medical Applications

Challenges



Development of New Bio-Based Protective Films

Stringent Environmental And Government Regulations

