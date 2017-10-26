Protective Films Market 2017 - Global Forecast to 2022: Growing Demand for Films in Pharmaceutical And Medical Applications

DUBLIN, October 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Protective Films Market by Class (Adhesive-Coated, Self-Adhesive), Type (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyethylene Terephthalate), End-Use Industry (Building & Construction, Transportation, Electronics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The protective films market is projected to reach USD 17.57 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.23% between 2017 and 2022
Growth of this market is primarily attributed to the increasing demand for protective films from various end-use industries such as building & construction, transportation, electronics, and others. The demand for protective films has increased in these sectors, as manufacturers are more conscious in protecting their products from dirt, scratches, and chemicals, among others and making them more durable. Protective films are also growing popular in the aftermarket products of these industries, as these protect surfaces from any damages caused by UV rays, abrasion, and weathering, among others.
Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), Saint-Gobain (France), 3M (US), Chargeurs (France), DuPont (US), and Arkema (France) are the leading players in the protective films market.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growth in Building & Construction Industry Due to Rapid Urbanization in Emerging Economies of Asia-Pacific
- Developing Transportation Sector Around the World
Restraints
- Difficulty in Recycling of Polymer Plastics
Opportunities
- Growing Demand for Films in Pharmaceutical And Medical Applications
Challenges
- Development of New Bio-Based Protective Films
- Stringent Environmental And Government Regulations
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Protective Films Market, By Class
7 Protective Films Market, By Type
8 Protective Films Market, By End-Use Industry
9 Protective Films Market, By Region
10 Competitive Landscape
11 Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5lntjt/protective_films
