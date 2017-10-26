Global Agricultural Films (LLDPE, LDPE, Reclaim, EVA, and HDPE) Market Research Report 2017-2022

DUBLIN, October 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Agricultural Films Market by Type (LLDPE, LDPE, Reclaim, EVA, and HDPE), Application (Greenhouse Film (Classic Greenhouse, Macro Tunnel), Silage Film (Silage Stretch Wrap), and Mulch Film (Transparent or Clear Mulch)) - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global agricultural films market is estimated to be USD 7.92 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 10.57 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2017 to 2022



Growing global population has led to an increased need for optimum agricultural productivity, which is consequently expected to boost the demand for agricultural films to increase yield and crop quality. In addition, increasing demand for agricultural films from the dairy industry is expected to further fuel the growth of the agricultural films market.

Based on type, the global agricultural films market has been segmented into Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE), Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE), Reclaim, Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA), High-density Polyethylene (HDPE), and others. The Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE) segment is anticipated to lead the global agricultural films market during the forecast period, owing to advanced properties such as mechanical strength, moisture barrier, optical properties, and resistance to sunlight of LLDPE films. In addition, the thickness of these films is lesser than other films, making it suitable for agricultural applications, thereby fueling the growth of the agricultural films market.

Based on application, the global agricultural films market has been classified into greenhouse film, mulch film, and silage film. The greenhouse film segment is anticipated to lead the global agricultural films market between 2017 and 2022. The need for lighter and safer structures has been driving the agricultural films market in the greenhouse film application. Greenhouse films protect crops from UV rays and offer durability.

Key players operating in the agricultural films market include BASF (Germany), Dow Chemical (U.S.), Berry Global (U.S.), The RKW Group (Germany), Trioplast Industrier AB (Sweden), Ab Rani Plast Oy (Finland), RPC Group (U.K.), Grupo Armando Alvarez (Spain), Kuraray (Japan), and Coveris (U.S.).

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Agricultural Films Market, By Type



7 Agricultural Films Market, By Application



8 Agricultural Films Market, By Region



9 Competitive Landscape



10 Company Profiles



Ab Rani Plast Oy

Achilles Corporation ( Japan )

) Agri Plast Tech India Pvt. Ltd. ( India )

) Al-Pack Enterprises Ltd. ( Canada )

) Anhui Guofeng Plastic Industry Co.,Ltd. ( China )

) Barbier Group ( France )

) Basf Se

Beijing Huadun Xuehua Plastics Group Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Berry Global Inc.

Britton Group Limited (U.K.)

Coveris

Exxonmobil Corporation (U.S.)

Ginegar Plastic Products Ltd. ( Israel )

) Grupo Armando Alvarez

Im Sanin Srl ( Moldova )

) Industrial Development Company S.A.L ( Lebanon )

) Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Novamont S.P.A. ( Italy )

) Plastik V Sdn Bhd ( Malaysia )

) Plastika Kritis S.A. ( Greece )

) Polifilm Gmbh ( Germany )

) RPC Group Plc

The Dow Chemical Company

The RKW Group

Trioplast Industrier Ab

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8p47c5/agricultural

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716