

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Singaporean passport holders have the most powerful passports in the world.



A new ranking of world passports by website Passport Index show that Singaporeans can travel 159 countries without a visa or by obtaining a visa on arrival, which is the highest number of countries.



The small country gained the top spot after Paraguay recently removed restrictions for Singaporeans passport holders.



Singaporean passport holders can now travel to Paraguay, acquire a stamp upon arrival, and legally reside in the country for 30 days without any further application processes.



Meanwhile, the U.S. has slipped in rankings after Donald Trump took over the President's office and sparked tensions with Turkey and Central African Republic. The U.S. is now in the sixth position, with Germany, Sweden, South Korea, Denmark, Finland, Italy, France, Spain, Norway, Japan, the UK, Portugal all above it.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX