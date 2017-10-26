

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures rose Thursday, approaching multi-month highs amid optimism the global supply glut will end in 2018.



Dec. WTI oil climbed 46 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $52.64/bbl. A strong dollar prevented a larger advance.



The European Central Bank announced on Thursday that it will trim its massive stimulus from January, while a dovish Mario Draghi refused to call the move 'tapering.



Monthly asset purchases under the asset purchase programme, or APP, will continue at the current monthly pace of EUR 60 billion until the end of December 2017, the bank said.



Pending home sales in the U.S. were unexpectedly flat in the month of September, according to a report released by the National Association of Realtors on Thursday.



NAR said its pending home sales index came in at 106.0 in September, unchanged from a downwardly revised reading for August. Economists had expected pending home sales to rise by 0.2 percent.



