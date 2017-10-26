The "Consumer Smartphone Analytics: Network Usage" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The trouble with paid-for unlimited data plans is that Wi-Fi already gives users an unconstrained experience.

This report analyses the impact on cellular and Wi-Fi networks of a panel of smartphone users in Germany, India, the UK and the USA during 3Q 2016. It analyses network usage against several measures including carrier, age, income, cellular network generation, time of day, uplink and downlink traffic, and by category of application (video, social media and other).

The report also provides recommendations for mobile-centric and integrated operators around pricing and the likely impact of aggressive mobile data offers.

It is based on data collected by Verto Analytics using a passive ondevice monitoring app during 3Q 2016.

This report provides insights into why, when and where smartphone users connect to Wi-Fi or to cellular networks by analysing data collected in real-time from more than 8000 smartphones in Germany, India, the UK and the USA. It assesses the implications of the survey for mobile-centric operators and for integrated quadruple-play service providers.

THIS REPORT:

analyses real-world smartphone usage data to provide a detailed view of when, where and why smartphones connect with either cellular networks or fixed/Wi-Fi networks

examines how network selection varies by geography, time of day, demographic, app, and downstream and upstream usage

provides recommendations for operators on data and bundle pricing strategies.

SURVEY DATA COVERAGE:

The analysis is based on data provided by Verto Analytics, and was collected using a passive on-device monitoring app called Smart Panel during July and August 2016. The app runs in the background of the device. It registers actions undertaken by the user and relevant activity on the device, namely:

app download and usage

system processes

data traffic from each app/process

web browser activity

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED IN THIS REPORT

How uneven is the spread of cellular and overall usage among smartphone users?

What proportion of traffic is carried on Wi-Fi, and does this share show any signs of movement?

How close is the correlation between heavy cellular usage and heavy overall usage?

To what extent is network selection a function of externalities and to what extent is it related to pricing?

How risky are unlimited data offers?

WHO SHOULD READ THIS REPORT

Network planners in mobile operators.

Pricing managers in mobile network operators.

Strategy and marketing functions within integrated fixed-mobile operators.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/d7rkwm/consumer

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171026006428/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Mobile Networks