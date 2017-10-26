Ranked in most comprehensive, independent study of the world's best risk and compliance technology companies

RDC, the Smarter ScreeningTM company, today announced it is being recognized as a global leader in compliance screening by Chartis, an authority on risk and compliance technology.

This annual ranking of the top 100 technology companies active in the risk management market evaluates and ranks vendors based on criteria such as product functionality, core technology, and customer satisfaction.

"We are truly honored and delighted to be included in this year's Chartis RiskTech100and it speaks volumes to the commitment RDC has made to delivering the highest-quality, intelligent compliance screening technology," said Thomas Obermaier, CEO of RDC. "This recognition intensifies our focus on our customers and innovation as well as reinforces our position as a global leader in customer due diligence."

"This year's rankings illustrate the impact of explosive growth and adoption across the risk and compliance technology landscape," said Rob Stubbs, Head of Research at Chartis Research. "Customers are demanding solutions that deliver a clear return-on-investment and truly improve operational efficiency while ensuring regulatory compliance. RDC's investment in new platform and machine learning technology leaves it well-positioned to assist financial institutions and financial technology (FinTech) firms as they address these difficult challenges."

About RDC

Regulatory DataCorp, Inc.,(RDC), the Smarter ScreeningTM company, delivers powerful, decision-ready intelligence and world-class risk and compliance protection, allowing global organizations to identify banned/suspect entities, strengthen fraud protection, ensure regulatory compliance, manage supply and distribution risk, and protect their brand equity. With the world's largest open source risk-relevant database, RDC provides AML/KYC compliance; Politically Exposed Persons (PEP) protection; emerging market intelligence; corruption, fraud and crime protection; and vendor screening and monitoring to a wide range of clients worldwide. Founded by 20 of the world's leading financial institutions, today RDC is a Vista Equity Partners portfolio company. Learn more about RDC by emailing info@rdc.com or visiting www.rdc.com.

About Chartis

Chartis is the leading provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology and is part of InfoPro Digital which has market leading brands such as Risk and Waters Technology. Chartis' goal is to support enterprises as they drive business performance through better risk management, corporate governance and compliance and to help clients make informed technology and business decisions by providing in-depth analysis and actionable advice on virtually all aspects of risk technology.

RiskTech Quadrant, RiskTech100 and FinTech QuadrantTM are registered trademarks of Chartis Research (http://www.chartis-research.com).

