HONG KONG, Oct 26, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - The 12th edition of Eco Expo Asia, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, and co-organised by the Environment Bureau of the HKSAR Government, opened today at the AsiaWorld-Expo. The four-day (26-29 October) expo features some 340 exhibitors from 19 countries and regions. The fair's last day (29 October, Sunday) will open to the public to promote eco awareness. Meanwhile, the concurrent HKTDC Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo returns for its second edition at the AsiaWorld-Expo. Featuring 410 exhibitors, the fair showcases the latest energy-saving lighting systems and solutions to meet market demand for energy-efficient and cost-cutting technologies.The opening ceremony of Eco Asia Expo was officiated by Mr Wong Kam-sing, GBS, JP, Secretary for the Environment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government. Mr Wong said, "With a view to achieving a quality living circle and to building a green environment for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area, the Bay Area Development continues to put high level attention on environmental protection. Supporting this policy direction, the Expo provides a strategic platform to facilitate the local and international environmental companies in entering the Mainland's fast-growing environmental market."Margaret Fong, HKTDC Executive Director, said: "This year's fair highlights include the inaugural Startup zone, which gives global exposure for innovative start-ups and brings exciting new elements to the expo. In addition, the Eco Asia Conference features international and regional policymakers and industry professionals, especially those from the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area, who will share their insights."Under the theme "Innovative Solutions for Greener Cities," the expo features 14 overseas pavilions and group participations together with 10 zones that display a broad spectrum of green products and technologies. Prominent zones include Green Buildings and Energy Efficiency, Green Transportation, Waste Management and Recycling, Water Treatment and Quality Management, as well as the new Startup zone. Some 93 buying missions, comprising more than 2,300 corporate representatives from 28 countries and regions, have been organised to visit the expo.Innovative green technologies converge at new Startup zoneAt the new Startup zone, 15 start-ups from Hong Kong, the Chinese mainland and Singapore showcase the latest green technologies:- Hong Kong company Erth Ltd (Booth: 3-C32) produces slip-ons using recycled bamboo from scaffolding. The company collects, cleans, disinfects, compresses and treats the bamboo and turns them into eco-friendly and stylish slip-ons.- Hong Kong social enterprise, Woodrite Company Ltd (Booth: 3-D38), uses locally reclaimed wood and upcycles them into wooden furniture. The company also offers interior design and renovation services.- A Hong Kong exhibitor Jacky Instruments Ltd (Booth: 3-D31) developed a smart thermostat that maintains indoor temperature by implementing a smart control algorithm, reducing energy-consumption of cooling units by up to 40 per cent. The product can also be controlled over the cloud using a Building Management System.- Green Earth Regeneration Environmental Technology (Booth: 3-D33), from the Chinese mainland, uses chemicals to turn heavy metals in the soil and the water into insoluble substances to enhance farmland productivity and crop protection.Worldwide green technologies for different industry needsEco Expo Asia showcases various projects, technologies and green concepts of environmental enterprises worldwide:- Hong Kong's Nano and Advanced Materials Institute Ltd (Booth: 3-F22) is promoting its nano bubble technology, which can generate nano-sized bubbles for food sterilisation and cleaning.- Hong Kong company ACTXE Ltd (Booth: 6-E12) displays its Aluminum-air Power System that uses the chemical reaction between aluminium and air to generate electricity without creating toxic residues. The aluminium can be recycled and reused, while the system can provide uninterrupted power supply.- Hong Kong exhibitor, Associated Environmental Systems Ltd (Booth: 6-A21), presents its Ionair AQS, which monitors air pollution every 0.2 seconds and performs automatic responsive air purification.- Korean exhibitor, Ecube Labs (Booth: 3-H09), exhibits a smart solar-powered trash compactor bin that automatically compresses garbage based on the fill-level. The product can hold up to eight times more than standard trash bins and can be monitored in real time. The data collected can be used to plan waste-collection routes and schedules.- Japanese exhibitor, Takachiho Shirasu Corp (Booth: 3-J11), showcases 'Shirasu-Kabe', an interior wall plastering material which is made from all-natural ingredients. It can perform deodourisation, absorb VOCs and help save energy by reducing sensible temperature. The product was awarded the Japan Good Design and Eco Products Prize.Industry leaders gather at Eco Asia ConferenceAnother expo highlight is the Eco Asia Conference. Nearly 50 government officials and experts from 10 countries and regions will share their insights on a range of topics that include green policies and business opportunities, waste management and recycling, smart sponge city - self sustainable water cycle, green buildings and renewable energies and usage.Speakers include Wong Kam-sing, GBS, JP, Secretary for the Environment, HKSAR Government; Andre Driessen, Acting for Vice Minister for Foreign Trade, the Kingdom of the Netherlands; Ren Xianguang, Deputy Director-General, Department of Resource Conservation and Environmental Protection, National Development and Reform Commission of the People's Republic of China; and Wang Kaiyu, Deputy Director-General, Department of Science, Technology and Standards, Ministry of Environmental Protection of the People's Republic of China.In addition, the Green Transportation Forum will examine the latest trends in electric vehicles, electric vessels and green public transportation facilities.Public Day promotes green livingThe last day (29 October) of Eco Expo Asia will open to the public and will be free of charge. To highlight the importance of environmental protection to the next generation, Wong Kam-sing, GBS, JP, Secretary for the Environment, will lead a forum for secondary and primary school students at the "Dialogue with the Secretary for the Environment" session. Yellow Bus and Seedland Educational Charitable Foundation will stage an awards presentation ceremony to recognise outstanding green schools.At the Public Day Forum, there will be sharing sessions by Sham Fu-cheung, Chief Experimental Officer of the Hong Kong Observatory, and polar researcher and founder of Polar Museum Dr Rebecca Lee. There will also be workshops teaching participants how to make dehumidifying bags and banner bags using recycled banners.Visitors can also register to test-drive or ride the Hyundai IONIQ Electric car and the DFSK Electric Light Goods Vehicle.Synergy for more business opportunitiesHeld concurrently with the Eco Expo Asia, the Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo gathers 410 exhibitors from Hong Kong, the Chinese mainland, Korea, Singapore and Taiwan to showcase a variety of outdoor and industrial lighting products and systems for construction sites, factories, advertisements, stadiums and studios. Meanwhile, the 19th HKTDC Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition) will run from 27 to 30 October at the HKCEC. The parallel fairs create synergy and gather global buyers in Hong Kong to bring more opportunities for industry players.Earlier today (26 October), Simon McCartney, the lighting designer for A Symphony of Lights, the light display on HSBC's main building marking the bank's 150th anniversary and City of Dreams in Macau, joined Tung Wong from German lighting solutions supplier Zumtobel Group Asia Pacific and the Editor-in-chief of German lighting magazine Highlight Markus Helle at a seminar on the future developments, challenges and opportunities for outdoor lighting. Another seminar on the testing and certification services of lighting products in Hong Kong will be held tomorrow (27 October), where representatives from Intertek Testing Services Hong Kong Ltd and Hong Kong Standards and Testing Centre will discuss updates on global lighting energy efficiency, safety standard and EU eco-design requirement for lighting products in 2018.Fair WebsiteEco Expo Asia: www.ecoexpoasia.comHong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo: www.hktdc.com/hkotlexpo/Photo download: http://bit.ly/2gJJS8lAbout HKTDCEstablished in 1966, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses. With more than 40 offices globally, including 13 on the Chinese mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a platform for doing business with China, Asia and the world. With 50 years of experience, the HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to provide companies, particularly SMEs, with business opportunities on the mainland and in international markets, while providing information via trade publications, research reports and digital channels including the media room.