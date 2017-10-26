

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After seeing initial strength, treasuries pulled back over the course of the trading session on Thursday before ending the day roughly.



Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, inched up by less than a basis point to 2.452 percent.



The pullback by treasuries came following news that House Republicans voted to approve a Senate-passed budget resolution, taking a key step toward tax reform.



The non-binding budget resolution unlocks the reconciliation process, allowing Republicans to pass their tax reform plan with a simple 51-vote majority in the Senate.



Treasuries initially moved higher following the European Central Bank's monetary policy announcement.



The ECB sprung no surprises as it announced that it will reduce the size of its asset purchases at the start of next year while extending them for nine months, the 'lower for longer' style of tapering that economists had expected a dovish Mario Draghi to deliver.



Monthly asset purchases under the asset purchase program will continue at the current monthly pace of 60 billion euros until the end of December 2017, the bank said in its statement.



From January 2018, the net asset purchases will be reduced to a monthly pace of 30 billion euros, which will continue until the end of September 2018, or beyond, if necessary, and in any case until the Governing Council sees a sustained adjustment in the path of inflation consistent with its inflation aim, the bank added.



Without announcing an end-date for asset purchases, the ECB has retained room for tweaking or extending them in future if the euro area economic outlook worsens.



Positive sentiment has also been generated by news that House Republicans voted to approve a Senate-passed budget resolution, taking a key step toward tax reform.



On the U.S. economic front, the Labor Department released a report showing a modest rebound in initial jobless claims in the week ended October 21st.



The report said initial jobless claims rose to 233,000, an increase of 10,000 from the previous week's revised level of 223,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to edge up to 235,000 from the 222,000 originally reported for the previous week.



The National Association of Realtors released a separate report showing pending home sales were unexpectedly flat in the month of September.



NAR said its pending home sales index came in at 106.0 in September, unchanged from a downwardly revised reading for August. Economists had expected pending home sales to rise by 0.2 percent.



A pending home sale is one in which a contract was signed but not yet closed. Normally, it takes four to six weeks to close a contracted sale.



Although pending home sales were unchanged on a monthly basis, the index was down by 3.5 percent compared to the same month a year ago.



Trading on Friday may be impacted by reaction to revised reports on third quarter GDP and consumer sentiment in the month of October.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX