Steven Zoernack - Shares a List of the Finest Organic Wines

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2017 / An industry growing at a tremendous rate, global beverage market is estimated to exceed $55 billion by 2025, with organic wine being a prime advocate of the upward trend. The number of organic vineyards has nearly tripled during the past decade, reaching 632.500 acres in total. The majority are located in Europe, with 470,000 acres under the control of Spain, France, and Italy, followed by the US and Turkey, managing 28,000 and 22,000 acres, respectively. As the demand for organic alcohol beverages continues to grow, Steven Zoernack, international wine consultant, shares his list of the best organic wines.

With over 197,000 acres of naturally farmed vineyards, Spanish winemakers produce organic wines from over 38 grape varieties. The top selection includes Lezaun Egiarte Tinto Joven, Lezaun Crianza, E de Esperanza, and Fruto Noble Joven. "In Spain, organic is easy. The conditions are right: hot and dry means fewer diseases. What's not easy is making good wine. That has to come first," says Josep María Albet i Noya, one of the oldest organic wine producers in Spain. With a history of winemaking tracing back to 6th century BC, France is home to a wide variety of prestigious, high quality, organic wines, with La Marouette Rose, Meyer-Fonne, Chateau Peybonhomme-les-Tours and Pot de Vin being the top choices. Many French winemaking techniques and styles have been adopted by numerous wineries throughout the world, which signifies the craftsmanship of the local farmers. Another leading organic wine producer, Italy, has more than tripled its wine sales during the past decade with its largest vineyards located in Apulia, Sicily and Tuscany, and its finest "Bio" wines including Sagrantino, Cerchiaia, Poggio alla Fame, and FiorFiore. The popularity of Italian organic wines has doubled among consumers, both locally and globally, over the past two years, pushing the sector's total sales to 205 million Euros in 2016.

As pointed out by Steven Zoernack, the USA's viticulture is steadily shifting towards organic production. A few of the finest American wines that stand out in this category include Badger Mountain Riesling, Beaver Creek Cabernet Sauvignon, Frey Vineyards Pinot Noir and Frey Vineyards Sauvignon Blanco. Close to 25% of all Californian vineyards are organic, totaling over 28,000 acres. In 2017, the collective effort of the leading wineries in Napa Valley, Willamette Valley, Columbia Valley, Redwood Valley, Sonoma Mountain, Shelburne, Long Island, and San Antonio to perfect the quality by utilizing sustainable winemaking practices and latest technology in organic grape farming operations, combined with the unique terroir, has earned the US the fourth rank in global organic wine sales.

After a thirty-year career in the financial services sector, Steven Zoernack is following his lifelong passion of branching out into the agricultural industry with future plans to acquire both performing and non-performing vineyards, with or without on-site wineries, and consideration to raw fertile land for the planting of future vineyards. Educated at Boston University's School of Engineering and Fordham University's School of Economics at Lincoln Center in New York, Zoernack was employed by some of the most prestigious investment banks of the times including Lehman Brothers and Bear Stearns. His future plans include vineyard ownership and management, with a strong focus on organic wine production.

