Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new supply chain analytics study on the pharmaceutical industry. The client, a multinational pharmaceutical firm, wanted to design a system-based supply chain analysis model to deal with certain market challenges. The client also wanted to improve their current market value by devising effective risk management strategies.

According to the supply chain analytics experts at Quantzig, "Organizations in the pharma industry depend on supply chain analysis to improve their operational efficiency and supply chain network."

Pharmaceutical companies of today are giving prime importance to the protection of patient information systems through effective risk management. Every product or service is associated with risk; and it is important to design and implement a robust supply chain system to help every pharma industry player.

The supply chain analytics solution offered by Quantzig helped the pharma client to design a better and improved risk management system. The pharmaceutical industry client was also able to overcome the current industry challenges and improve their global presence.

This supply chain analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Increase overall performance by improving efficiency

Devise a new approach to effective risk management

This supply chain analytics solution offered predictive insights on:

Improving visibility through a proactive and systematic approach

Reducing the number of threats and minimize their impact

