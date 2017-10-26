- Product Sales of $6.4 billion -

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) announced today its results of operations for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017. The financial results that follow represent a year-over-year comparison of the third quarter 2017 to the third quarter 2016. Total revenues were $6.5 billion in 2017 compared to $7.5 billion in 2016. Net income was $2.7 billion or $2.06 per diluted share in 2017 compared to $3.3 billion or $2.49 per diluted share in 2016. Non-GAAP net income, which excludes amounts related to acquisition-related, up-front collaboration, stock-based compensation and other expenses, was $3.0 billion or $2.27 per diluted share in 2017 compared to $3.7 billion or $2.75 per diluted share in 2016.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (In millions, except per share amounts) 2017 2016 2017 2016 Product sales 6,402 7,405 19,825 22,737 Royalty, contract and other revenues 110 95 333 333 Total revenues 6,512 7,500 20,158 23,070 Net income attributable to Gilead 2,718 3,330 8,493 10,393 Non-GAAP net income 2,990 3,677 9,311 12,128 Diluted earnings per share 2.06 2.49 6.44 7.59 Non-GAAPdiluted earnings per share 2.27 2.75 7.06 8.87

Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share exclude acquisition-related, up-front collaboration, stock-based compensation and other expenses. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial information is provided in the tables on pages 7 and 8.

Product Sales

Total product sales for the third quarter of 2017 were $6.4 billion compared to $7.4 billion for the same period in 2016. Product sales for the third quarter of 2017 were $4.5 billion in the United States, $1.2 billion in Europe and $663 million in other locations. Product sales for the third quarter of 2016 were $5.1 billion in the United States, $1.4 billion in Europe and $931 million in other locations.

Antiviral Product Sales

Antiviral product sales, which include sales of our HIV, chronic hepatitis B (HBV) and chronic hepatitis C (HCV) products, were $5.8 billion for the third quarter of 2017 compared to $6.8 billion for the same period in 2016.

HIV and HBV product sales were $3.6 billion compared to $3.5 billion for the same period in 2016. The increase was primarily due to the continued uptake of our tenofovir alafenamide (TAF) based products, Genvoya (elvitegravir 150 mg/cobicistat 150 mg/emtricitabine 200 mg/tenofovir alafenamide 10 mg), Descovy (emtricitabine 200 mg/tenofovir alafenamide 25 mg) and Odefsey (emtricitabine 200 mg/rilpivirine 25 mg/tenofovir alafenamide 25 mg).

(elvitegravir 150 mg/cobicistat 150 mg/emtricitabine 200 mg/tenofovir alafenamide 10 mg), Descovy (emtricitabine 200 mg/tenofovir alafenamide 25 mg) and Odefsey (emtricitabine 200 mg/rilpivirine 25 mg/tenofovir alafenamide 25 mg). HCV product sales, which consist of Harvoni(ledipasvir 90 mg/sofosbuvir 400 mg), Sovaldi (sofosbuvir 400 mg), Epclusa (sofosbuvir 400 mg/velpatasvir 100 mg) and Vosevi (sofosbuvir 400 mg/velpatasvir 100 mg/voxilaprevir 100 mg), were $2.2 billion compared to $3.3 billion for the same period in 2016. The decline was due to lower sales of Harvoni and Sovaldi across all major markets, partially offset by sales of Epclusa, which was approved in the United States and Europe in June and July 2016, respectively, and sales of Vosevi, which was approved in the United States and Europe in July 2017.

Other Product Sales

Other product sales, which include Letairis(ambrisentan), Ranexa (ranolazine) and AmBisome(amphotericin B liposome for injection), were $559 million for the third quarter of 2017 compared to $564 million for the same period in 2016.

Operating Expenses

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (In millions) 2017 2016 2017 2016 Research and development expenses (R&D) 789 1,141 2,584 3,890 Non-GAAP R&D expenses 745 981 2,446 2,790 Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) 879 831 2,626 2,406 Non-GAAP SG&A expenses 806 780 2,440 2,256

Non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses exclude acquisition-related, up-front collaboration, stock-based compensation and other expenses. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial information is provided in the tables on pages 7 and 8.

During the third quarter of 2017, compared to the same period in 2016:

R&D expenses decreased primarily due to the 2016 impacts of a $200 million milestone expense associated with Nimbus Apollo, Inc. (Nimbus) and a $117 million impairment charge related to in-process R&D.

Non-GAAP R&D expenses decreased primarily due to the 2016 impact of a $200 million milestone expense associated with Nimbus.

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities

As of September 30, 2017, Gilead had $41.4 billion of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities compared to $36.6 billion as of June 30, 2017. This increase was primarily due to the issuance of $3.0 billion aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes in September 2017 to partially fund the purchase of Kite Pharma, Inc. (Kite). The acquisition was completed in October 2017. Cash flow from operating activities was $2.7 billion for the quarter. During the third quarter of 2017, Gilead paid cash dividends of $682 million and utilized $153 million on stock repurchases.

Revised Full Year 2017 Guidance

Gilead revises its full year 2017 guidance, initially provided on February 7, 2017 and revised on July 26, 2017:

(In millions, except percentages and per share amounts) Initially Provided February 7, 2017 Reiterated May 2, 2017 Updated July 26, 2017 Updated

October 26, 2017 Net Product Sales $22,500 $24,500 $24,000 $25,500 $24,500 $25,500 Non-HCV Product Sales $15,000 $15,500 $15,500 $16,000 $16,000 $16,500 HCV Product Sales $7,500 $9,000 $8,500 $9,500 $8,500 $9,000 Non-GAAP Product Gross Margin 86% 88% 86% 88% 86% 87% R&D Expenses $3,100 $3,400 $3,200 $3,400 $3,300 $3,400 SG&A Expenses $3,100 $3,400 $3,200 $3,400 $3,300 $3,400 Effective Tax Rate 25.0% 28.0% 25.0% 28.0% 25.0% 27.0% Diluted EPS Impact of Acquisition-related, Up-front Collaboration, Stock-based Compensation and Other Expenses $0.84 $0.91 $0.86 $0.93 $1.02 $1.17

Non-GAAP Product Gross Margin, R&D and SG&A expenses and effective tax rate exclude acquisition-related, up-front collaboration, stock-based compensation and other expenses. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP full year 2017 guidance is provided in the tables on page 9.

Corporate Highlights

In August, Gilead and Kite announced that the companies had signed a definitive agreement under which Gilead would acquire all of Kite's outstanding shares of common stock for $180 per share in cash. The acquisition was completed in early October 2017 for approximately $11.2 billion, excluding $0.7 billion relating to the portion of stock-based compensation attributable to the post combination period.

Product and Pipeline Updates announced by Gilead during the Third Quarter of 2017 include:

Antiviral and Liver Diseases Programs

Announced that the China Food and Drug Administration has approved Sovaldi for the treatment of HCV infection. Sovaldi was approved for the treatment of adults and adolescents (aged 12 to 18 years) infected with HCV genotype 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 or 6 as a component of a combination antiviral treatment regimen. Sovaldi is the first Gilead HCV medicine approved in China.

Announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted priority review for Gilead's new drug application (NDA) for an investigational, fixed-dose combination of bictegravir (50 mg) (BIC), an integrase strand transfer inhibitor, and emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide (200/25 mg) (FTC/TAF), a dual-NRTI backbone, for the treatment of HIV-1 infection. Gilead filed the NDA for BIC/FTC/TAF with a priority review voucher on June 12, 2017, and FDA has set a target action date under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act of February 12, 2018.

Announced that FDA has approved expanded labeling for Epclusa, the first all-oral, pan-genotypic, once-daily single-tablet regimen for the treatment of adults with HCV infection, to include use in patients co-infected with HIV.

Announced that the European Commission and FDA approved Vosevi, a once-daily single-tablet regimen for the treatment of HCV infection in adults with genotypes 1-6. Vosevi is the first and only single-tablet regimen for patients who have previously failed therapy with direct-acting antiviral (DAA) treatments and is the latest regimen in Gilead's portfolio of sofosbuvir-based HCV DAA treatments.

Announced detailed 48-week results from two Phase 3 studies evaluating the efficacy and safety of BIC/FTC/TAF for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in treatment-naïve adults. In the ongoing studies, BIC/FTC/TAF was found to be statistically non-inferior to regimens containing dolutegravir (50 mg). The data was presented in two late-breaker sessions at the 9th International AIDS Conference in Paris. In addition, our marketing authorization application for BIC/FTC/TAF has been fully validated and is now under evaluation by the European Medicines Agency.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

The information presented in this document has been prepared by Gilead in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), unless otherwise noted as non-GAAP. Management believes non-GAAP information is useful for investors, when considered in conjunction with Gilead's GAAP financial information, because management uses such information internally for its operating, budgeting and financial planning purposes. Non-GAAP information is not prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules and should only be used to supplement an understanding of Gilead's operating results as reported under GAAP. Non-GAAP measures may be defined and calculated differently by other companies in the same industry. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial information is provided in the tables on pages 7, 8 and 9.

Statements included in this press release that are not historical in nature are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Gilead cautions readers that forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include: Gilead's ability to achieve its anticipated full year 2017 financial results; Gilead's ability to sustain growth in revenues for its antiviral and other programs; the risk that estimates of patients with HCV or anticipated patient demand may not be accurate; the risk that private and public payers may be reluctant to provide, or continue to provide, coverage or reimbursement for new products, including YescartaTM, Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Descovy, Odefsey and Genvoya; Gilead's ability to successfully commercialize Yescarta and advance Kite's product pipeline and any difficulties or unanticipated expenses in connection with integrating the companies; the potential for increased pricing pressure globally and contracting pressure as well as decreased volume and market share from additional competitive HCV launches; a larger than anticipated shift in payer mix to more highly discounted payer segments and geographic regions and decreases in treatment duration; availability of funding for state AIDS Drug Assistance Programs (ADAPs) and Veterans Administration (VA); continued fluctuations in ADAP and VA purchases driven by federal and state grant cycles which may not mirror patient demand and may cause fluctuations in Gilead's earnings; market share and price erosion caused by the introduction of generic versions of Viread and Truvada outside the United States; potential amendments to the Affordable Care Act or other government action that could have the effect of lowering prices or reducing the number of insured patients; the possibility of unfavorable results from clinical trials involving investigational compounds; the levels of inventory held by wholesalers and retailers which may cause fluctuations in Gilead's earnings; Gilead's ability to submit new drug applications and receive regulatory approval for new product candidates in the timelines currently anticipated or at all, including for BIC/FTC/TAF; Gilead's ability to successfully develop its oncology, inflammation, cardiovascular and respiratory programs; safety and efficacy data from clinical studies may not warrant further development of Gilead's product candidates; Gilead's ability to pay dividends or complete its share repurchase program due to changes in its stock price, corporate or other market conditions; fluctuations in the foreign exchange rate of the U.S. dollar that may cause an unfavorable foreign currency exchange impact on Gilead's future revenues and pre-tax earnings; and other risks identified from time to time in Gilead's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In addition, Gilead makes estimates and judgments that affect the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, revenues and expenses and related disclosures. Actual results may differ significantly from these estimates. You are urged to consider statements that include the words may, will, would, could, should, might, believes, estimates, projects, potential, expects, plans, anticipates, intends, continues, forecast, designed, goal, or the negative of those words or other comparable words to be uncertain and forward-looking. Gilead directs readers to its press releases, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 and other subsequent disclosure documents filed with the SEC. Gilead claims the protection of the Safe Harbor contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for forward-looking statements.

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Revenues: Product sales 6,402 7,405 19,825 22,737 Royalty, contract and other revenues 110 95 333 333 Total revenues 6,512 7,500 20,158 23,070 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 1,032 1,129 3,115 3,186 Research and development expenses 789 1,141 2,584 3,890 Selling, general and administrative expenses 879 831 2,626 2,406 Total costs and expenses 2,700 3,101 8,325 9,482 Income from operations 3,812 4,399 11,833 13,588 Interest expense (291 (242 (821 (699 Other income (expense), net 150 119 391 288 Income before provision for income taxes 3,671 4,276 11,403 13,177 Provision for income taxes 959 951 2,923 2,788 Net income 2,712 3,325 8,480 10,389 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (6 (5 (13 (4 Net income attributable to Gilead 2,718 3,330 8,493 10,393 Net income per share attributable to Gilead common stockholders basic 2.08 2.52 6.50 7.72 Shares used in per share calculation basic 1,306 1,322 1,307 1,347 Net income per share attributable to Gilead common stockholders diluted 2.06 2.49 6.44 7.59 Shares used in per share calculation diluted 1,319 1,339 1,319 1,369 Cash dividends declared per share 0.52 0.47 1.56 1.37

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (unaudited) (in millions, except percentages and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Cost of goods sold reconciliation: GAAP cost of goods sold 1,032 1,129 3,115 3,186 Acquisition-related- amortization of purchased intangibles (209 (210 (629 (630 Stock-based compensation expenses (4 (4 (12 (11 Other(1) 2 3 (18 9 Non-GAAP cost of goods sold 821 918 2,456 2,554 Product gross margin reconciliation: GAAP product gross margin 83.9 84.8 84.3 86.0 Acquisition-related- amortization of purchased intangibles 3.3 2.8 3.2 2.8 Other(1) 0.1 Non-GAAP product gross margin(2) 87.2 87.6 87.6 88.8 Research and development expenses reconciliation: GAAP research and development expenses 789 1,141 2,584 3,890 Up-front collaboration expenses (5 (373 Acquisition-related expenses- acquired IPR&D (400 Acquisition-related- IPR&D impairment (117 (231 Stock-based compensation expenses (53 (44 (142 (129 Other(1) 9 6 4 33 Non-GAAP research and development expenses 745 981 2,446 2,790 Selling, general and administrative expenses reconciliation: GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses 879 831 2,626 2,406 Acquisition-related- transaction costs (12 (12 Stock-based compensation expenses (56 (47 (150 (138 Other(1) (5 (4 (24 (12 Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses 806 780 2,440 2,256 Operating margin reconciliation: GAAP operating margin 58.5 58.7 58.7 58.9 Up-front collaboration expenses 0.1 1.6 Acquisition-related- amortization of purchased intangibles 3.2 2.8 3.1 2.7 Acquisition-related expenses- acquired IPR&D 1.7 Acquisition-related- IPR&D impairment 1.6 1.0 Acquisition-related- transaction costs 0.2 0.1 Stock-based compensation expenses 1.7 1.3 1.5 1.2 Other(1) (0.1 (0.1 0.2 (0.1 Non-GAAP operating margin(2) 63.6 64.3 63.6 67.1 Interest expense reconciliation: GAAP interest expense (291 (242 (821 (699 Acquisition-related- transaction costs 18 18 Non-GAAP interest expense (273 (242 (803 (699 Notes: (1) Amounts related to restructuring, contingent consideration, consolidation of a contract manufacturer and/or other individually insignificant amounts (2) Amounts may not sum due to rounding

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Continued) (unaudited) (in millions, except percentages and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Effective tax rate reconciliation: GAAP effective tax rate 26.1 22.2 25.6 21.2 Up-front collaboration expenses (0.5 Acquisition-related- amortization of purchased intangibles (1.2 (0.4 (1.2 (0.7 Acquisition-related expenses- acquired IPR&D (0.5 Stock-based compensation expenses(1) 0.8 0.6 Non-GAAP effective tax rate(2) 25.7 21.8 25.0 19.5 Net income attributable to Gilead reconciliation: GAAP net income attributable to Gilead 2,718 3,330 8,493 10,393 Up-front collaboration expenses 5 373 Acquisition-related- amortization of purchased intangibles 201 204 605 612 Acquisition-related expenses- acquired IPR&D 400 Acquisition-related- IPR&D impairment 74 173 Acquisition-related- transaction costs 24 24 Stock-based compensation expenses(1) 55 70 161 203 Other(3) (8 (6 28 (26 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Gilead 2,990 3,677 9,311 12,128 Diluted earnings per share reconciliation: GAAP diluted earnings per share 2.06 2.49 6.44 7.59 Up-front collaboration expenses 0.27 Acquisition-related- amortization of purchased intangibles 0.15 0.15 0.46 0.45 Acquisition-related expenses- acquired IPR&D 0.29 Acquisition-related- IPR&D impairment 0.06 0.13 Acquisition-related- transaction costs 0.02 0.02 Stock-based compensation expenses(1) 0.04 0.05 0.12 0.15 Other(3) (0.01 0.02 (0.02 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share(2) 2.27 2.75 7.06 8.87 Non-GAAP adjustment summary: Cost of goods sold adjustments 211 211 659 632 Research and development expenses adjustments 44 160 138 1,100 Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments 73 51 186 150 Interest expense adjustments 18 18 Total non-GAAP adjustments before tax 346 422 1,001 1,882 Income tax effect(1) (74 (74 (183 (151 Other(3) (1 4 Total non-GAAP adjustments after tax 272 347 818 1,735 Notes: (1) Income tax effect related to stock-based compensation expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017 includes the incremental tax benefit of $27 million and $60 million, respectively, recognized from the adoption of Accounting Standards Update 2016-09 "Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting" (2) Amounts may not sum due to rounding (3) Amounts related to restructuring, contingent consideration, consolidation of a contract manufacturer and/or other individually insignificant amounts

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP 2017 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE (unaudited) (in millions, except percentages and per share amounts) Initially

Provided

February 7, 2017

Reiterated

May 2, 2017 Updated

July 26, 2017 Updated

October 26, 2017 Projected product gross margin GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation: GAAP projected product gross margin 82% 84% 82% 84% 82% 83% Acquisition-related expenses(1)(3) 4% 4% 4% 4% 4% 4% Non-GAAP projected product gross margin(2) 86% 88% 86% 88% 86% 87% Projected research and development expenses GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation: GAAP projected research and development expenses $3,295 $3,640 $3,410 $3,655 $3,535 $3,685 Stock-based compensation expenses(1)(3) (180) (195) (195) (210) (220) (240) Acquisition-related expenses(1) up-front collaboration expenses (15) (45) (15) (45) (15) (45) Non-GAAP projected research and development expenses $3,100 $3,400 $3,200 $3,400 $3,300 $3,400 Projected selling, general and administrative expenses GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation: GAAP projected selling, general and administrative expenses $3,305 $3,615 $3,435 $3,645 $3,755 $3,940 Stock-based compensation expenses(1)(3) (205) (215) (235) (245) (375) (435) Acquisition-related expenses- transaction costs and other(1) (80) (105) Non-GAAP projected selling, general and administrative expenses $3,100 $3,400 $3,200 $3,400 $3,300 $3,400 Projected diluted EPS impact of acquisition-related, up-front collaboration, stock-based compensation and other expenses: Acquisition-related expenses(1) up-front collaboration expenses $0.62 $0.67 $0.62 $0.67 $0.72 $0.82 Stock-based compensation expenses(1) 0.22 0.24 0.24 0.26 0.30 0.35 Projected diluted EPS impact of acquisition-related, up-front collaboration, stock-based compensation and other expenses $0.84 $0.91 $0.86 $0.93 $1.02 $1.17 Notes: (1) Acquisition-related expenses, including acquisition-related amortization of intangible assets and stock-based compensation expenses, associated with Gilead's acquisition of Kite are subject to adjustments pending completion of preliminary purchase accounting and valuation (2) Total stock-based compensation expenses have a less than one percent impact on non-GAAP projected product gross margin (3) Amounts include preliminary estimates of a range between $188 million and $251 million total stock-based compensation expenses associated with Gilead's acquisition of Kite

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in millions) September 30, December 31, 2017 2016(1) Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities 41,360 32,380 Accounts receivable, net 4,122 4,514 Inventories 1,144 1,587 Property, plant and equipment, net 3,100 2,865 Intangible assets, net 8,342 8,971 Goodwill 1,172 1,172 Other assets 5,422 5,488 Total assets 64,662 56,977 Current liabilities 9,597 9,218 Long-term liabilities 29,811 28,396 Stockholders' equity(2) 25,254 19,363 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 64,662 56,977 Notes: (1) Derived from the audited consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2016. Certain amounts have been reclassified to conform to current year presentation (2) As of September 30, 2017, there were 1,307 million shares of common stock issued and outstanding

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. PRODUCT SALES SUMMARY (unaudited) (in millions) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Antiviral products: Genvoya U.S. 810 407 2,189 816 Genvoya Europe 146 46 358 92 Genvoya Other International 32 8 67 13 988 461 2,614 921 Harvoni U.S. 718 1,084 2,628 3,965 Harvoni Europe 110 380 583 1,447 Harvoni Other International 145 396 515 2,029 973 1,860 3,726 7,441 Epclusa U.S. 543 593 2,142 657 Epclusa Europe 263 40 649 40 Epclusa Other International 76 7 154 7 882 640 2,945 704 Truvada U.S. 604 573 1,635 1,780 Truvada Europe 154 217 527 713 Truvada Other International 53 68 175 205 811 858 2,337 2,698 Atripla U.S. 324 486 974 1,454 Atripla Europe 79 129 259 412 Atripla Other International 36 35 133 132 439 650 1,366 1,998 Descovy U.S. 241 65 682 114 Descovy Europe 65 23 149 35 Descovy Other International 10 22 316 88 853 149 Odefsey U.S. 255 95 688 164 Odefsey Europe 37 10 87 10 Odefsey Other International 4 6 296 105 781 174 Viread U.S. 137 155 395 420 Viread Europe 55 77 202 234 Viread Other International 82 71 237 208 274 303 834 862 Complera Eviplera U.S.(1) 91 254 315 675 Complera Eviplera Europe 133 143 385 445 Complera Eviplera Other International 13 14 44 40 237 411 744 1,160 Stribild U.S.(1) 181 525 632 1,227 Stribild Europe 40 78 161 243 Stribild Other International 8 18 38 57 229 621 831 1,527 Sovaldi U.S. 32 363 120 1,783 Sovaldi Europe 19 184 238 727 Sovaldi Other International 168 278 489 950 219 825 847 3,460

Note: (1) Amounts for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2016 include a favorable adjustment of rebate reserves of $223 million and $89 million for Stribild and Complera, respectively

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. PRODUCT SALES SUMMARY (Continued) (unaudited) (in millions) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Vosevi U.S. 117 117 Vosevi Europe 5 5 Vosevi Other International 1 1 123 123 Other Antiviral U.S. 48 14 101 36 Other Antiviral Europe 7 5 17 18 Other Antiviral Other International 1 4 2 56 19 122 56 Total antiviral products U.S. 4,101 4,614 12,618 13,091 Total antiviral products Europe 1,113 1,332 3,620 4,416 Total antiviral products Other International 629 895 1,885 3,643 5,843 6,841 18,123 21,150 Other products: Letairis 213 215 654 593 Ranexa 164 170 517 467 AmBisome 92 91 276 262 Zydelig 40 39 110 129 Other 50 49 145 136 559 564 1,702 1,587 Total product sales 6,402 7,405 19,825 22,737

