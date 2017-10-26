Mohawk Industries Reports Q3 Results

CALHOUN, Georgia, Oct. 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) today announced 2017 third quarter, net earnings of $270 million and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.61. Adjusted net earnings were $281 million and EPS was $3.75, excluding restructuring, acquisition and other charges, a 7% increase over last year. Net sales for the third quarter of 2017 were $2.4 billion, up 7% in the quarter and 5% on a constant days and currency basis. For the third quarter of 2016, net sales were $2.3 billion, net earnings were $270 million and EPS was $3.62; adjusted net earnings were $261 million and EPS was $3.50, excluding restructuring, acquisition and other charges.

For the nine months ending September 30, 2017, net earnings and EPS were $731 million and $9.77, respectively. Adjusted net earnings and EPS were $763 million and $10.19, excluding restructuring, acquisition and other charges, a 9% increase over last year. For the nine-month period, net sales were $7.1 billion, an increase of 5% and 5.5% on a constant days and currency basis. For the nine-month period ending October 1, 2016, net sales were $6.8 billion, net earnings were $697 million and EPS was $9.34; adjusted net earnings and EPS were $697 million and $9.35, excluding restructuring, acquisition and other charges.

Commenting on Mohawk Industries' third quarter performance, Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum, Chairman and CEO, stated, "During the period, Mohawk delivered record adjusted earnings and EPS, with sales growing approximately 7%. Our businesses outside the U.S. had stronger revenue growth, as the economies of those countries expanded. In the period, we overcame rising material costs, disruptions from hurricanes and reduced patent revenue. Our price and mix improved as we enhanced our product offering and implemented pricing actions to recover inflation. Our many operational and process improvements resulted in productivity gains of approximately $49 million and we incurred $8 million of start-up costs.

"For the full year, we are investing about $900 million to optimize long-term results by entering new product categories, extending our reach into new geographies and facilitating growth in our existing businesses. These projects include ceramic expansions in Mexico, Russia, Italy and Poland; additional premium laminate, engineered wood, rug and polyester carpet capacity in the U.S.; and increased premium laminate capacity in Europe and Russia. These investments will satisfy increasing demand for our products as well as introduce state-of-the-art manufacturing technology to further our position as the industry's innovation leader. During 2018, in the U.S., we will launch production of rigid LVT as well as quartz countertops. In Europe, we will enter the rigid LVT, carpet tile and porcelain countertop businesses, and in Russia we will open a manufacturing plant to participate in the country's large sheet vinyl market.

"For the quarter, our Flooring Rest of the World Segment's sales increased 13% as reported and 8% on a constant days and currency basis. The segment had an exceptional quarter with the majority of our manufactured product sales and earnings growing dramatically. Our patent revenue is running at a higher rate than we anticipated due to broader use of our patents and the increase in worldwide sales of LVT. During the period, our price and mix improvements offset inflation and currency changes. Our laminate innovation in proprietary structures and water-proof technologies is increasing the selection of our products by customers who would ordinarily purchase wood flooring. Our present European LVT manufacturing is nearing capacity, and our new plant will begin operating by the end of the year. The new plant will expand our capacity of flexible LVT as well as produce rigid LVT. We are expanding the segment's commercial sales force to increase the specifications of sheet vinyl, LVT and our upcoming carpet tile collections. Our new commercial carpet tile plant should initiate limited production in the fourth quarter.

"For the quarter, our Global Ceramic Segment sales increased 9% as reported and 7% on a constant days and currency basis. In the quarter, the strongest growth in our ceramic business was in Russia and Mexico as well as our acquisitions in Italy and Poland, which have been integrated with our existing European ceramic business. New capacity came online during the period with new production in Mexico and our modernized commercial tile plant in Italy. We also started up idled assets at our Polish plant, and we are installing additional equipment to broaden our position in the Northern and Central European markets. Our U.S. ceramic business was softer than we anticipated due to the impact of hurricanes in two of the country's largest ceramic markets. In the third and fourth quarters of this year, we are opening about 15 service centers and stone centers in key U.S. markets. Our North American manufacturing plants are operating at record levels for volume, quality and cost. Our sales and margins in Mexico increased as we broadened our product offering and enlarged our customer base. During the period, our European ceramic business increased dramatically, with growth in our local markets and the addition of our Italian and Polish acquisitions. Our Russian ceramic business is meaningfully outperforming the industry, and we are adding capacity to increase our share as the market expands.

"During the quarter, our Flooring North America Segment's sales increased 2% as reported. The segment's price, mix and productivity improved significantly during the period, covering increases in raw materials and other inflation. Our new product introductions improved our average selling prices and margins, and our process innovations and investments in manufacturing technology improved our costs. The hurricanes in Texas and Florida interrupted normal purchasing patterns and impacted our sales during the period. For the quarter, our soft surfaces sales growth exceeded hard surfaces, which were constrained by production limitations that will be addressed in the fourth quarter. Growth in our residential carpet outpaced our commercial sales. We have recently announced a 5 to 6% price increase on all of our carpet products effective the end of this year to cover our increasing costs. We have enhanced the productivity of our U.S. LVT operations, and we are expanding our product offering in both the residential and commercial categories. We have introduced a proprietary rigid LVT collection designed for exceptional stability and durability as we prepare for our new U.S. LVT production in the second quarter of next year. Our new laminate production will be operational this quarter and will allow us to expand our successful water proof laminate that improves on Mother Nature in both performance and visuals.

"In the fourth quarter, we anticipate that the business will improve as we benefit from innovative new products, increased volume and the performance of our recent acquisitions. We expect higher sales with the relief of some of our capacity constraints, enabling us to expand our market position. During the upcoming period, we will absorb higher start-up costs estimated at $15 million in our results as new operations come online. The disruptions caused by hurricanes in the U.S. should diminish as those markets begin their recovery. Greater productivity, better product mix and price changes should improve our fourth quarter results, overcoming the reductions from our expired patents. Taking all of this into account, our EPS guidance for the fourth quarter is $3.25 to $3.34, excluding any one-time charges."

ABOUT MOHAWK INDUSTRIES

Mohawk Industries is the leading global flooring manufacturer that creates products to enhance residential and commercial spaces around the world. Mohawk's vertically integrated manufacturing and distribution processes provide competitive advantages in the production of carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone and vinyl flooring. Our industry-leading innovation has yielded products and technologies that differentiate our brands in the marketplace and satisfy all remodeling and new construction requirements. Our brands are among the most recognized in the industry and include American Olean, Daltile, Durkan, IVC, Karastan, Marazzi, Mohawk, Mohawk Group, Pergo, Quick-Step and Unilin. During the past decade, Mohawk has transformed its business from an American carpet manufacturer into the world's largest flooring company with operations in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Europe, India, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia and the United States.

Certain of the statements in the immediately preceding paragraphs, particularly anticipating future performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies and similar matters and those that include the words "could," "should," "believes," "anticipates," "expects," and "estimates," or similar expressions constitute "forward-looking statements." For those statements, Mohawk claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements will be accurate because they are based on many assumptions, which involve risks and uncertainties. The following important factors could cause future results to differ: changes in economic or industry conditions; competition; inflation and deflation in raw material prices and other input costs; inflation and deflation in consumer markets; energy costs and supply; timing and level of capital expenditures; timing and implementation of price increases for the Company's products; impairment charges; integration of acquisitions; international operations; introduction of new products; rationalization of operations; tax, product and other claims; litigation; and other risks identified in Mohawk's SEC reports and public announcements.

Conference call Friday, October 27, 2017, at 11:00 AM Eastern Time

The telephone number is 1-800-603-9255 for US/Canada and 1-706-634-2294 for International/Local. Conference ID # 95629983. A replay will be available until Friday, November 24, 2017, by dialing 1-855-859-2056 for US/local calls and 1-404-537-3406 for International/Local calls and entering Conference ID # 95629983.

MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES















(Unaudited)















Consolidated Statement of Operations Data

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

September 30, 2017

October 1, 2016

September 30, 2017

October 1, 2016

















Net sales

$ 2,448,510

2,294,139

7,122,193

6,776,521 Cost of sales

1,665,209

1,567,580

4,879,403

4,654,695 Gross profit

783,301

726,559

2,242,790

2,121,826 Selling, general and administrative expenses

403,203

348,252

1,232,083

1,147,155 Operating income

380,098

378,307

1,010,707

974,671 Interest expense

7,259

9,410

23,854

32,062 Other expense (income), net

1,285

3,839

1,455

1,461 Earnings before income taxes

371,554

365,058

985,398

941,148 Income tax expense

100,532

94,231

251,572

242,090 Net earnings including noncontrolling interest

271,022

270,827

733,826

699,058 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

997

949

2,566

2,444 Net earnings attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.

$ 270,025

269,878

731,260

696,614

















Basic earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.















Basic earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.

$ 3.63

3.64

9.84

9.40 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic

74,338

74,154

74,330

74,084

















Diluted earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.















Diluted earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.

$ 3.61

3.62

9.77

9.34 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted

74,841

74,613

74,830

74,551





















































Other Financial Information















(Amounts in thousands)















Depreciation and amortization

$ 113,515

103,680

328,300

305,088 Capital expenditures

$ 229,207

183,846

654,630

460,760

















Consolidated Balance Sheet Data















(Amounts in thousands)



























September 30, 2017

October 1, 2016 ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents









$ 84,502

112,108 Receivables, net









1,656,064

1,506,316 Inventories









1,911,029

1,673,242 Prepaid expenses and other current assets









345,515

284,648 Total current assets









3,997,110

3,576,314 Property, plant and equipment, net









4,090,099

3,340,893 Goodwill









2,454,360

2,331,821 Intangible assets, net









890,298

876,715 Deferred income taxes and other non-current assets









390,946

294,850 Total assets









$ 11,822,813

10,420,593 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities:















Current portion of long-term debt and commercial paper









$ 1,172,781

1,548,251 Accounts payable and accrued expenses









1,524,237

1,435,069 Total current liabilities









2,697,018

2,983,320 Long-term debt, less current portion









1,544,665

1,165,577 Deferred income taxes and other long-term liabilities









755,020

574,267 Total liabilities









4,996,703

4,723,164 Redeemable noncontrolling interest









28,508

24,741 Total stockholders' equity









6,797,602

5,672,688 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity









$ 11,822,813

10,420,593

















Segment Information

Three Months Ended

As of or for the Nine Months Ended (Amounts in thousands)

September 30, 2017

October 1, 2016

September 30, 2017

October 1, 2016

















Net sales:















Global Ceramic

$ 893,399

822,040

2,581,038

2,425,560 Flooring NA

1,031,773

1,008,553

3,011,568

2,895,610 Flooring ROW

523,338

463,546

1,529,587

1,455,351 Intersegment sales

-

-

-

- Consolidated net sales

$ 2,448,510

2,294,139

7,122,193

6,776,521

















Operating income (loss):















Global Ceramic

$ 143,368

135,985

411,961

376,368 Flooring NA

163,494

170,507

383,118

364,804 Flooring ROW

83,042

81,757

245,189

262,356 Corporate and intersegment eliminations

(9,806)

(9,942)

(29,561)

(28,857) Consolidated operating income

$ 380,098

378,307

1,010,707

974,671

















Assets:















Global Ceramic









$ 4,826,619

4,118,510 Flooring NA









3,699,633

3,354,286 Flooring ROW









3,128,213

2,851,227 Corporate and intersegment eliminations









168,348

96,570 Consolidated assets









$ 11,822,813

10,420,593



















Reconciliation of Net Earnings Attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. to Adjusted Net Earnings Attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Amounts in thousands, except per share data)



























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended







September 30, 2017

October 1, 2016

September 30, 2017

October 1, 2016 Net earnings attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.





$ 270,025

269,878

731,260

696,614 Adjusting items:



















Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs





13,853

30,572

33,709

44,309 Acquisitions purchase accounting , including inventory step-up





3,551

-

13,314

- Legal settlement and reserves





-

(90,000)

-

(90,000) Release of indemnification asset





-

2,368

-

2,368 Tradename impairment





-

47,905

-

47,905 Income taxes - reversal of uncertain tax position





-

(2,368)

-

(2,368) Income taxes





(6,545)

2,856

(15,637)

(1,764) Adjusted net earnings attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.





$ 280,884

261,211

762,646

697,064





















Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.

$ 3.75

3.50

10.19

9.35 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted





74,841

74,613

74,830

74,551























Reconciliation of Total Debt to Net Debt



(Amounts in thousands)







September 30, 2017 Current portion of long-term debt and commercial paper

$ 1,172,781 Long-term debt, less current portion

1,544,665 Less: Cash and cash equivalents

84,502 Net Debt

$ 2,632,944







Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA



















(Amounts in thousands)

















Trailing Twelve



Three Months Ended

Months Ended



December 31, 2016

April 1, 2017

July 1, 2017

September 30, 2017

September 30, 2017 Operating income

$ 305,272

274,784

355,825

380,098

1,315,979 Other (expense) income

3,190

2,832

(3,002)

(1,285)

1,735 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

(760)

(502)

(1,067)

(997)

(3,326) Depreciation and amortization

104,379

105,024

109,761

113,515

432,679 EBITDA

412,081

382,138

461,517

491,331

1,747,067 Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs

16,214

3,978

15,878

13,853

49,923 Acquisitions purchase accounting, including inventory step-up

-

192

9,571

3,551

13,314 Release of indemnification asset

3,004

-

-

-

3,004 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 431,299

386,308

486,966

508,735

1,813,308





















Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA

















1.5























Reconciliation of Net Sales to Net Sales on a Constant Exchange Rate and Constant Shipping Days Excluding Acquisition Volume







(Amounts in thousands)



















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2017

October 1, 2016

September 30, 2017

October 1, 2016 Net sales

$ 2,448,510

2,294,139

7,122,193

6,776,521 Adjustment to net sales on constant shipping days

1,111

-

36,358

- Adjustment to net sales on a constant exchange rate

(39,769)

-

(9,234)

- Net sales on a constant exchange rate and constant shipping days

2,409,852

2,294,139

7,149,317

6,776,521 Less: impact of acquisition volume

(47,118)

-

(95,342)

- Net sales on a constant exchange rate and constant shipping days excluding

acquisition volume

$ 2,362,734

2,294,139

7,053,975

6,776,521

Reconciliation of Segment Net Sales to Segment Net Sales on a Constant Exchange Rate and Constant Shipping Days Excluding Acquisition Volume (Amounts in thousands)











Three Months Ended Global Ceramic

September 30, 2017

October 1, 2016 Net sales

$ 893,399

822,040 Adjustment to net sales on constant shipping days

1,111

- Adjustment to segment net sales on a constant exchange rate

(16,758)

- Segment net sales on a constant exchange rate and constant shipping days

877,752

822,040 Less: impact of acquisition volume

(47,118)

- Segment net sales on a constant exchange rate and constant shipping days excluding

acquisition volume

$ 830,634

822,040



















Reconciliation of Segment Net Sales to Segment Net Sales on a Constant Exchange Rate



(Amounts in thousands)











Three Months Ended Flooring ROW

September 30, 2017

October 1, 2016 Net sales

$ 523,338

463,546 Adjustment to segment net sales on a constant exchange rate

(23,012)

- Segment net sales on a constant exchange rate

$ 500,326

463,546





























Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit







(Amounts in thousands)











Three Months Ended



September 30, 2017

October 1, 2016 Gross Profit

$ 783,301

726,559 Adjustments to gross profit:







Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs

8,845

17,459 Acquisitions purchase accounting, including inventory step-up

3,551

- Adjusted gross profit

$ 795,697

744,018





























Reconciliation of Selling, General and Administrative Expenses to Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses (Amounts in thousands)











Three Months Ended



September 30, 2017

October 1, 2016 Selling, general and administrative expenses

$ 403,203

348,252 Adjustments to selling, general and administrative expenses:







Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs

(5,008)

(13,112) Legal settlement and reserves

-

90,000 Tradename impairment

-

(47,905) Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses

$ 398,195

377,235



















Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income







(Amounts in thousands)











Three Months Ended



September 30, 2017

October 1, 2016 Operating income

$ 380,098

378,307 Adjustments to operating income:







Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs

13,853

30,572 Legal settlement and reserves

-

(90,000) Tradename impairment

-

47,905 Acquisitions purchase accounting, including inventory step-up

3,551

- Adjusted operating income

$ 397,502

366,784



















Reconciliation of Segment Operating Income to Adjusted Segment Operating Income





(Amounts in thousands)











Three Months Ended Global Ceramic

September 30, 2017

October 1, 2016 Operating income

$ 143,368

135,985 Adjustments to segment operating income:







Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs

2,800

456 Acquisitions purchase accounting, including inventory step-up

3,551

- Adjusted segment operating income

$ 149,719

136,441









Reconciliation of Segment Operating Income to Adjusted Segment Operating Income





(Amounts in thousands)











Three Months Ended Flooring NA

September 30, 2017

October 1, 2016 Operating income

$ 163,494

170,507 Adjustments to segment operating income:







Legal settlement and reserves

-

(90,000) Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs

8,682

26,193 Tradename impairment

-

47,905 Adjusted segment operating income

$ 172,176

154,605









Reconciliation of Segment Operating Income to Adjusted Segment Operating Income





(Amounts in thousands)











Three Months Ended Flooring ROW

September 30, 2017

October 1, 2016 Operating income

$ 83,042

81,757 Adjustments to segment operating income:







Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs

1,620

3,596 Adjusted segment operating income

$ 84,662

85,353



















Reconciliation of Earnings including Noncontrolling Interests Before Income Taxes to Adjusted Earnings including Noncontrolling Interests Before Income Taxes (Amounts in thousands)











Three Months Ended



September 30, 2017

October 1, 2016 Earnings before income taxes

$ 371,554

365,058 Noncontrolling interests

(997)

(949) Adjustments to earnings including noncontrolling interests before income taxes:







Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related & other costs

13,853

30,572 Acquisitions purchase accounting, including inventory step-up

3,551

- Legal settlement and reserves

-

(90,000) Release of indemnification asset

-

2,368 Tradename impairment

-

47,905 Adjusted earnings including noncontrolling interests before income taxes

$ 387,961

354,954



















Reconciliation of Income Tax Expense to Adjusted Income Tax Expense







(Amounts in thousands)











Three Months Ended



September 30, 2017

October 1, 2016 Income tax expense

$ 100,532

94,231 Income taxes - reversal of uncertain tax position

-

2,368 Income tax effect of adjusting items

6,545

(2,856) Adjusted income tax expense

$ 107,077

93,743









Adjusted income tax rate

27.6%

26.4%











The Company supplements its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with US GAAP, with certain non-GAAP financial measures. As required by the Securities and Exchange Commission rules, the tables above present a reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable US GAAP measure. Each of the non-GAAP measures set forth above should be considered in addition to the comparable US GAAP measure, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures, when reconciled to the corresponding US GAAP measure, help its investors as follows: Non-GAAP revenue measures that assist in identifying growth trends and in comparisons of revenue with prior and future periods and non-GAAP profitability measures that assist in understanding the long-term profitability trends of the Company's business and in comparisons of its profits with prior and future periods.

The Company excludes certain items from its non-GAAP revenue measures because these items can vary dramatically between periods and can obscure underlying business trends. Items excluded from the Company's non-GAAP revenue measures include: foreign currency transactions and translation, more or fewer shipping days in a period and the impact of acquisitions.

The Company excludes certain items from its non-GAAP profitability measures because these items may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, the Company's core operating performance. Items excluded from the Company's non-GAAP profitability measures include: restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs, legal settlements and reserves, tradename impairments, acquisition purchase accounting, including inventory step-up, release of indemnification assets and the reversal of uncertain tax positions.