CAMBRIDGE, Mass., 2017-10-26 22:15 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) has announced that effective January 1, 2018 it is implementing price increases of up to 5% across many of its product lines, or as contract terms allow.



"We are committed to providing customers with high-performing products and industry-leading technical service. This price increase is necessary to meet persistent inflationary pressures, while continuing to allow us to make investments in developing new technologies and systems to support our customers' needs," said Michael Ragan, GCP's Vice President of Global Sales.



About GCP Applied Technologies



GCP is a leading global provider of construction products technologies that include additives for cement and concrete, the Verifi in-transit concrete management system, high-performance waterproofing products, and specialty systems. GCP products have been used to build some of the world's most renowned structures. More information is available at www.gcpat.com.



Media Relations Paul Keeffe +1 617.498.4461 mediainfo@gcpat.com Investor Relations Joe DeCristofaro +1 617.498.2616 investors@gcpat.com