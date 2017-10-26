Industry Veteran Gil Borok appointed Chief Operating Officer | Colliers USA



LOS ANGELES, 2017-10-26 22:15 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global commercial real estate services firm Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) and (TSX:CIGI) today announced that Gil Borok has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer | USA. Borok, a seasoned commercial real estate services executive, will be responsible for managing the operations and finances of Colliers' rapidly growing U.S. business.



"Colliers has grown significantly in both size and scale over the past few years while maintaining a relentless focus on serving clients and professionals at the highest levels," said Marty Pupil, President | U.S. Brokerage. "Attracting a high caliber operations and finance executive like Gil is further evidence of our commitment to growth and operational effectiveness as we continue to strengthen our operations in the most important market in the world."



Borok has unsurpassed experience in financial and operations management, having spent the last 15 years in leadership positions within the commercial real estate industry, most recently at CBRE as Deputy Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer. He is a certified public accountant in California and earned a B.A. from the University of Pittsburgh and an MBA from the Anderson School of Management at UCLA.



"I am very excited to join Colliers and become part of its exceptional global platform and innovative and entrepreneurial culture," said Gil Borok. "Its track record for creating value for clients worldwide is exemplary, but its enterprising culture is what really made a difference for me in deciding to join the firm. I look forward to doing my part to further Colliers' already excellent reputation in the years to come."



"Colliers continues to make strategic moves to further position our platform as the leading global real estate services provider," said Dylan Taylor, President and COO of Colliers International. "Our focus on adding top talent in both client service and operations speaks to Colliers' unwavering commitment to delivering service excellence to our clients and supporting our professionals, to accelerate success."



About Colliers International Group Inc. Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) and (TSX:CIGI) is an industry leading global real estate services company with 15,000 skilled professionals operating in 68 countries. With an enterprising culture and significant employee ownership, Colliers professionals provide a full range of services to real estate occupiers, owners and investors worldwide. Services include strategic advice and execution for property sales, leasing and finance; global corporate solutions; property, facility and project management; workplace solutions; appraisal, valuation and tax consulting; customized research; and thought leadership consulting.



Colliers professionals think differently, share great ideas and offer thoughtful and innovative advice that helps clients accelerate their success. Colliers has been ranked among the top 100 global outsourcing firms by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals for 12 consecutive years, more than any other real estate services firm. Colliers also has been ranked the top property manager in the world by Commercial Property Executive for two years in a row.



For the latest news from Colliers, visit Colliers.com or follow us on Twitter (@Colliers) and LinkedIn.



COLLIERS CONTACTS:



John Friedrichsen Chief Financial Officer | Global (416) 960-9500



Marty Pupil President | U.S. Brokerage (949) 724-5513