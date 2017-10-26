Infiniti Research, a global market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the release of their new competitive intelligence study on the industrial and manufacturing industry. The client, a pipes and fittings equipment manufacturer, wanted to identify their competitors and compare the pricing of products. The client also wanted to devise an effective product marketing strategy by understanding the development trends in the manufacturing industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171026005055/en/

Competitive Intelligence Helps a Leading Pipes and Fittings Equipment Manufacturer Compare Product Pricing. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the competitive intelligence experts at Infiniti, "With the recent revival of the European economy, renowned players in the pipes and fittings equipment space have started leveraging competitive intelligence solutions to understand the efficacy of competitors' product marketing strategies."

Industrial manufacturers are embracing technological advances to improve plant productivity, compete against rivals, and maintain a good relationship with the customers. Also, it has been noted that the industrial and manufacturing market space is witnessing an increase in the demand for personalized products that meet end-user demands. Consequently, manufacturers have started relying on competitive intelligence studies to understand their competitor's product offerings and to stay ahead in the market.

Request a free brochure to see how Infiniti Research's solutions can help you.

The solution offered by Infiniti helped the pipe and fittings equipment manufacturer to understand the current product pricing scenario and build effective market strategies. With the help of this competitive intelligence study, the client was able to make changes to their prevailing product marketing strategies and improve market visibility. Additionally, the pipe and fittings equipment manufacturer was able to understand the marketing strategies of their competitors and develop an effective strategy to meet the needs of their end-users.

This competitive intelligence solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Predict competitive activity and influence future business operations

Determine the current market growth potential

To know more, request a free proposal

This competitive intelligence solution offered predictive insights on:

Mapping competitors' market growth potential

Ranking the most effective promotion channels

To know more, request a free proposal

View the competitive intelligence assessment here:

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/casestudy/pipes-and-fittings-competitive-intelligence

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 14+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171026005055/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

hello@infinitiresearch.com

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us