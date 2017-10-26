

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) released a profit for third quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line fell to $2.99 billion, or $2.27 per share. This was down from $3.68 billion, or $2.75 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.13 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 13.2% to $6.51 billion. This was down from $7.50 billion last year.



Gilead Sciences Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $2.99 Bln. vs. $3.68 Bln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -18.8% -EPS (Q3): $2.27 vs. $2.75 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -17.5% -Analysts Estimate: $2.13 -Revenue (Q3): $6.51 Bln vs. $7.50 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -13.2%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.02 - $1.17



