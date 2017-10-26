sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 27.10.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 565 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

44,43 Euro		-0,029
-0,07 %
WKN: A1CS69 ISIN: US91732J1025 Ticker-Symbol: AFH 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
US ECOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
US ECOLOGY INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,313
44,641
10:25
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
US ECOLOGY INC
US ECOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
US ECOLOGY INC44,43-0,07 %