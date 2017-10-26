

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) released a profit for its first quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $6.58 billion, or $0.84 per share. This was higher than $5.67 billion, or $0.72 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 11.9% to $24.54 billion. This was up from $21.93 billion last year.



Microsoft Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $6.58 Bln. vs. $5.67 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.0% -EPS (Q1): $0.84 vs. $0.72 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.72 -Revenue (Q1): $24.54 Bln vs. $21.93 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 11.9%



