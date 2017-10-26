

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Intel Corporation (INTC) released a profit for its third quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $4.8 billion, or $1.01 per share. This was up from $3.9 billion, or $0.80 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.80 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $16.1 billion. This was up from $15.8 billion last year.



Intel Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $4.8 Bln. vs. $3.9 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 23.1% -EPS (Q3): $1.01 vs. $0.80 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 26.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.80 -Revenue (Q3): $16.1 Bln vs. $15.8 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.9%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.86 Next quarter revenue guidance: $16.3 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $3.25 Full year revenue guidance: $62.0 Bln



