

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) announced earnings for its third quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $6.73 billion, or $9.57 per share. This was up from $5.06 billion, or $7.25 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 23.7% to $27.77 billion. This was up from $22.45 billion last year.



Alphabet Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $6.73 Bln. vs. $5.06 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 33.0% -EPS (Q3): $9.57 vs. $7.25 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 32.0% -Revenue (Q3): $27.77 Bln vs. $22.45 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 23.7%



