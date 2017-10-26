

MILPITAS (dpa-AFX) - KLA-Tencor Corp. (KLAC) reported a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $284 million, or $1.80 per share. This was higher than $182 million, or $1.16 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.64 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 29.2% to $969.58 million. This was up from $750.67 million last year.



KLA-Tencor Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $284 Mln. vs. $182 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 56.0% -EPS (Q1): $1.80 vs. $1.16 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 55.2% -Analysts Estimate: $1.64 -Revenue (Q1): $969.58 Mln vs. $750.67 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 29.2%



