

BELLEVUE (dpa-AFX) - Expedia Inc. (EXPE) released earnings for its third quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $398.8 million, or $2.51 per share. This was up from $374.1 million, or $2.41 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.62 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 15.1% to $2.97 billion. This was up from $2.58 billion last year.



Expedia Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $398.8 Mln. vs. $374.1 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.6% -EPS (Q3): $2.51 vs. $2.41 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.1% -Analysts Estimate: $2.62 -Revenue (Q3): $2.97 Bln vs. $2.58 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 15.1%



