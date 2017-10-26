

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Federated Investors, Inc (FII) reported earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $56.44 million, or $0.56 per share. This was higher than $54.93 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 5.5% to $278.32 million. This was down from $294.62 million last year.



Federated Investors, Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $56.44 Mln. vs. $54.93 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.7% -EPS (Q3): $0.56 vs. $0.54 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.53 -Revenue (Q3): $278.32 Mln vs. $294.62 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -5.5%



