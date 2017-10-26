sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 27.10.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 565 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

879,00 Euro		+27,85
+3,27 %
WKN: A14Y6F ISIN: US02079K3059 Ticker-Symbol: ABEA 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ALPHABET INC CL A Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALPHABET INC CL A 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
873,00
876,50
10:24
872,96
875,45
10:24
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALPHABET INC CL A
ALPHABET INC CL A Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALPHABET INC CL A879,00+3,27 %