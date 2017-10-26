sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 27.10.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 565 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

10,908 Euro		-2,342
-17,68 %
WKN: 851704 ISIN: US5770811025 Ticker-Symbol: MTT 
Aktie:
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MATTEL INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MATTEL INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,88
10,915
10:24
10,857
10,918
10:24
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MATTEL INC
MATTEL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MATTEL INC10,908-17,68 %