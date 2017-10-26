

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Baidu.com Inc. (BIDU) released a profit for its third quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to RMB9.08 billion, or RMB25.94 per share. This was higher than RMB3.45 billion, or RMB9.92 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 28.7% to RMB23.49 billion. This was up from RMB18.25 billion last year.



Baidu.com Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): RMB9.08 Bln. vs. RMB3.45 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 163.2% -EPS (Q3): RMB25.94 vs. RMB9.92 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 161.5% -Revenue (Q3): RMB23.49 Bln vs. RMB18.25 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 28.7%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX