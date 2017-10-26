Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2017) - Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (TSXV: BKM) (OTC Pink: PBMLF) has closed the non-brokered private placement announced on September 14, 2017 at 560,063 units. The units consist of one share at a purchase price of $0.80 and one warrant to purchase an additional share at a price of $1.00 exercisable for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. The warrants are subject to an additional clause, specifically, that if the shares close at a price of $1.40 or greater for a period of 20 consecutive trading days, the Company can give notice and accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants, which would then expire on the 30th day after the date on which notice is given. Shares issued will be subject to a four-month hold from the date of issue upon final approval of the exchange and shall not be traded before the end of the hold period. The warrants will have an expiry date of 2 years after the issue date. A total of 19 individuals participated, including three existing insiders. Insiders purchased a total of 100,000 units. No finders fee or commission was payable for this private placement. The total proceeds of $448,050.40 will be used for general working capital.

