

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Western Digital Corp (WDC) released earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $1.09 billion, or $3.56 per share. This was up from $0.45 billion, or $1.54 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.30 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 10.0% to $5.18 billion. This was up from $4.71 billion last year.



Western Digital Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.09 Bln. vs. $0.45 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 142.2% -EPS (Q1): $3.56 vs. $1.54 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 131.2% -Analysts Estimate: $3.30 -Revenue (Q1): $5.18 Bln vs. $4.71 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 10.0%



