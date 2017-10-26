

TEMPE (dpa-AFX) - First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) announced, for 2017, the company now expects non-GAAP EPS in a range of $2.40 to $2.60, up from previous guidance of $2.00 to $2.50. Net sales guidance was unchanged at $3.0 to $3.1 billion.



Third quarter non-GAAP EPS, adjusted for restructuring and asset impairment charges, was $1.95. Net sales for the third quarter were $1.1 billion.



'Third quarter results were highlighted by record bookings and strong earnings resulting from the sale of our California Flats project,' said Mark Widmar, CEO of First Solar.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX