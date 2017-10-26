

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF) announced earnings for third quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit fell to $97 million, or $0.58 per share. This was lower than $143 million, or $0.86 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.7% to $1.41 billion. This was up from $1.40 billion last year.



Cincinnati Financial Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $97 Mln. vs. $143 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -32.2% -EPS (Q3): $0.58 vs. $0.86 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -32.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.52 -Revenue (Q3): $1.41 Bln vs. $1.40 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.7%



