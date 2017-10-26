

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - World Fuel Services (INT) revealed earnings for third quarter that declined from last year.



The company said its profit declined to $52.0 million, or $0.60 per share. This was lower than $57.2 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.60 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 15.4% to $8.54 billion. This was up from $7.40 billion last year.



World Fuel Services earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $52.0 Mln. vs. $57.2 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -9.1% -EPS (Q3): $0.60 vs. $0.65 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -7.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.60 -Revenue (Q3): $8.54 Bln vs. $7.40 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 15.4%



