

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) released a profit for its second quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $49.70 million, or $1.54 per share. This was up from $39.98 million, or $1.23 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.02 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 0.7% to $482.46 million. This was down from $485.94 million last year.



Deckers Outdoor Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $49.70 Mln. vs. $39.98 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 24.3% -EPS (Q2): $1.54 vs. $1.23 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 25.2% -Analysts Estimate: $1.02 -Revenue (Q2): $482.46 Mln vs. $485.94 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -0.7%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.65 - $3.75 Next quarter revenue guidance: $735.0 - $745 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $4.15 - $4.30



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX