

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Leggett & Platt (LEG) announced, for 2017, the company's adjusted Continuing Operations EPS guidance is narrowed to $2.45 - 2.50, versus the prior $2.40 - 2.50 range. Sales guidance is narrowed to $3.95 - $4.0 billion, which equates to growth of 5% - 7% for the year. Based upon this guidance, 2017 adjusted EBIT margin should be approximately 12%.



Implied in full-year guidance is fourth quarter adjusted EPS of $0.58 - $0.63, on sales of $0.99 - $1.04 billion.



Dividend payout is targeted to be 50-60% of adjusted earnings.



