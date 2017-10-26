

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE) reported a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $58.54 million, or $1.12 per share. This was up from $57.38 million, or $1.09 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.10 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.8% to $442.49 million. This was up from $418.41 million last year.



Erie Indemnity Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $58.54 Mln. vs. $57.38 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.0% -EPS (Q3): $1.12 vs. $1.09 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.8% -Analysts Estimate: $1.10 -Revenue (Q3): $442.49 Mln vs. $418.41 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.8%



