

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) released earnings for its third quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $87.72 million, or $1.25 per share. This was up from $83.58 million, or $1.18 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.15 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.2% to $747.37 million. This was up from $745.71 million last year.



Columbia Sportswear Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $87.72 Mln. vs. $83.58 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.0% -EPS (Q3): $1.25 vs. $1.18 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.9% -Analysts Estimate: $1.15 -Revenue (Q3): $747.37 Mln vs. $745.71 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.2%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.60 - $2.70



