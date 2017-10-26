

TEMPE (dpa-AFX) - First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) reported a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $0.21 billion, or $1.95 per share. This was higher than $0.15 billion, or $1.45 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 60.3% to $1.09 billion. This was up from $0.68 billion last year.



First Solar, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $0.21 Bln. vs. $0.15 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 40.0% -EPS (Q3): $1.95 vs. $1.45 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 34.5% -Revenue (Q3): $1.09 Bln vs. $0.68 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 60.3%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.05 - $2.30 Full year revenue guidance: $3.0 - $3.1 Bln



