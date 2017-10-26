Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2017) - Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX: AI) today released its unaudited financial results for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2017.

Highlights for the quarter

Record revenues of $12.7 million, up 10.6% from prior year

Earnings of $7.2 million, up 6.0% from prior year

$0.24 basic and $0.23 diluted earnings per share for the quarter

Portfolio of $629 million, up 17.5% from December 31, 2016

High quality mortgage portfolio 82.9% of portfolio in first mortgages 86.8% of portfolio is less than 75% loan to value average loan-to-value is 60.7%



"We had a record level of loan advances during the quarter, at $105 million, which resulted in our portfolio exceeding $600 million for the first time. The new loans continue to be deliberately diversified by real estate sector. In the third quarter, loans were funded in low-rise residential developments (37%), commercial real estate (28%), single family mortgages (19%), high rise residential developments (10%) and construction loans (7%). We continue to lend conservatively, so that our overall loan-to-value ratio remains at historically low levels," said Rob Goodall, CEO of Atrium.

Results of operations

Atrium achieved record results, as its assets grew to $624.5 million, and revenues for the quarter were $12.7 million, an increase of 10.6% from the prior year. For the nine months ended September 30, 2017, revenues were $36.7 million, an increase of 13.8% from the prior year.

Net earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2017 were $7.2 million, an increase of 6.0% from the prior year. Basic and diluted earnings per common share were $0.24 and $0.23, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2017, compared with $0.25 basic and diluted earnings per common share for the prior year. Net earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 were $21.2 million, an increase of 9.4% from the prior year. Basic and diluted earnings per common share were $0.71 and $0.70, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2017, compared with $0.72 basic and $0.71 diluted earnings per common share for the comparable period in the previous year.

The company had $623.4 million of mortgages receivable as at September 30, 2017, an increase of 9.8% from the prior quarter and 17.5% from the prior year end. During the quarter, $105.0 million of mortgages were advanced, and $50.7 million of mortgages were repaid.

The weighted average interest rate on the mortgage portfolio decreased slightly to 8.34% at September 30, 2017, compared with 8.50% at December 31, 2016 and 8.56% at September 30, 2016.

Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited, 000s, except per share amounts)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30 September 30 2017 2016 2017 2016 Revenue $ 12,668 $ 11,459 $ 36,703 $ 32,266 Mortgage servicing and management fees (1,385 ) (1,185 ) (3,969 ) (3,363 ) Other expenses (274 ) (287 ) (862 ) (844 ) Provision for mortgage losses (400 ) (350 ) (1,448 ) (969 ) Income before financing costs 10,609 9,637 30,424 27,090 Financing costs (3,397 ) (2,832 ) (9,252 ) (7,730 ) Net income and comprehensive income $ 7,212 $ 6,805 $ 21,172 $ 19,360 Basic earnings per share $ 0.24 $ 0.25 $ 0.71 $ 0.72 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.23 $ 0.25 $ 0.70 $ 0.71 Dividends declared $ 6,866 $ 5,809 $ 19,905 $ 17,384 Dividends declared per share $ 0.22 $ 0.215 $ 0.66 $ 0.645 Mortgages receivable, end of period $ 623,417 $ 521,405 $ 623,417 $ 521,405 Total assets, end of period $ 624,500 $ 522,634 $ 624,500 $ 522,634 Shareholders' equity, end of period $ 348,835 $ 279,499 $ 348,835 $ 279,499

Analysis of mortgage portfolio

(dollars in 000s)

September 30, 2017 December 31, 2016 Outstanding % of Outstanding % of Mortgage category Number amount Portfolio Number amount Portfolio Low-rise residential 34 $ 189,191 30.1% 30 $ 135,701 25.4% House and apartment 118 120,768 19.2% 102 99,456 18.6% Construction 6 56,298 9.0% 8 49,345 9.2% High-rise residential 6 37,380 5.9% 7 53,182 9.9% Mid-rise residential 4 24,566 3.9% 5 28,787 5.4% Condominium corporation 14 2,972 0.5% 16 3,548 0.7% Residential portfolio 182 431,175 68.6% 168 370,019 69.2% Commercial/mixed use 30 197,604 31.4% 29 165,231 30.8% Mortgage portfolio 212 $ 628,779 100.0% 197 $ 535,250 100.0%

September 30, 2017 Weighted Weighted Number of Outstanding Percentage average average Location of underlying property mortgages amount outstanding loan to value interest rate Greater Toronto Area 154 $ 411,650 65.5% 61.4% 8.36% Non-GTA Ontario 37 26,243 4.2% 65.9% 8.51% Saskatchewan 2 14,966 2.4% 100.0% 8.23% Alberta 6 23,589 3.7% 54.9% 8.85% British Columbia 13 152,331 24.2% 55.2% 8.16% 212 $ 628,779 100.0% 60.7% 8.34%

December 31, 2016 Weighted Weighted Number of Outstanding Percentage average average Location of underlying property mortgages amount outstanding loan to value interest rate Greater Toronto Area 148 $ 350,026 65.4% 63.9% 8.47% Non-GTA Ontario 24 16,009 3.0% 65.4% 8.91% Saskatchewan 2 12,375 2.3% 97.1% 8.50% Alberta 11 37,032 6.9% 62.0% 9.24% British Columbia 12 119,808 22.4% 55.6% 8.27% 197 $ 535,250 100.0% 62.7% 8.50%

For further information on the financial results, and further analysis of the company's mortgage portfolio, please refer to Atrium's unaudited interim consolidated financial statements and its management's discussion and analysis for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2017, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the company's website at www.atriummic.com.

Conference call

Interested parties are invited to participate in a conference call with management on Friday, October 27, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results. To participate or listen to the conference call live, please call 1 (888) 241-0551 or (647) 427-3415. For a replay of the conference call (available until November 9, 2017) please call 1 (855) 859-2056, Conference ID 19854485.

About Atrium

Canada's Premier Non-Bank Lender™

Atrium is a non-bank provider of residential and commercial mortgages that lends in major urban centres in Canada where the stability and liquidity of real estate are high. Atrium's objectives are to provide its shareholders with stable and secure dividends and preserve shareholders' equity by lending within conservative risk parameters. Atrium is a Mortgage Investment Corporation (MIC) as defined in the Canada Income Tax Act, so is not taxed on income provided that its taxable income is paid to its shareholders in the form of dividends within 90 days after December 31 each year. Such dividends are generally treated by shareholders as interest income, so that each shareholder is in the same position as if the mortgage investments made by the company had been made directly by the shareholder. For further information about Atrium, please refer to regulatory filings available at www.sedar.com or investor information on Atrium's website at www.atriummic.com.

