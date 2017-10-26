Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2017) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Peter B. Driscoll has been named Director of the agency's Office of Compliance Inspections and Examinations (OCIE). Mr. Driscoll has served as OCIE's Acting Director since January 2017.

OCIE is responsible for directing the SEC's National Examination Program. National Examination Program staff conduct examinations of SEC-registered investment advisers, investment companies, broker-dealers, self-regulatory organizations, and transfer agents, among others. The National Examination Program uses a risk-based approach to fulfill its mission of promoting compliance with the U.S. securities laws, preventing fraud, monitoring risk, and informing policy.

"Pete has been an exceptional leader of the National Examination Program since taking over as Acting Director of OCIE, including advancing the use of technology to make the Program more effective," said Chairman Jay Clayton. "With over 15 years of experience at the SEC as an attorney, examiner, and manager, I am confident that Pete and OCIE's dedicated staff will continue to advance the interests of investors across the country."

Mr. Driscoll added, "I am grateful for the opportunity to lead OCIE, and to continue to work with Chairman Clayton, the Commissioners, and our colleagues across the agency to protect investors and ensure market integrity. It is my privilege to work alongside our talented and dedicated examiners who serve as the eyes and ears of the Commission."

Mr. Driscoll was named as OCIE's first Chief Risk and Strategy Officer in March 2016 after previously serving as OCIE's Managing Executive from February 2013 through February 2016. He first joined the Commission as a summer legal intern in the Chicago Regional Office in 2000. He rejoined the SEC in 2001 as a staff attorney in the Division of Enforcement and was later a Branch Chief and Assistant Regional Director in OCIE's Investment Adviser and Investment Company examination program.

Mr. Driscoll began his career with Ernst and Young LLP and held several accounting positions in private industry. He earned a B.S. in Accounting as well as a J.D. from St. Louis University. He is licensed as a certified public accountant and is a member of the Missouri Bar Association.