

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) released a profit for third quarter that lost ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $53.52 million, or $0.83 per share. This was down from $55.31 million, or $0.85 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.9% to $624.33 million. This was up from $589.73 million last year.



AptarGroup Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $53.52 Mln. vs. $55.31 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.2% -EPS (Q3): $0.83 vs. $0.85 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -2.4% -Revenue (Q3): $624.33 Mln vs. $589.73 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.9%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.68 to $0.73



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX