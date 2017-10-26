

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vasco Data Security International (VDSI) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $5.53 million, or $0.14 per share. This was up from $3.50 million, or $0.09 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 17.1% to $51.13 million. This was up from $43.65 million last year.



Vasco Data Security International earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $5.53 Mln. vs. $3.50 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 58.0% -EPS (Q3): $0.14 vs. $0.09 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 55.6% -Revenue (Q3): $51.13 Mln vs. $43.65 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 17.1%



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $185 - $190 Mln



