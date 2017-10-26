Emirates NBD Selects NexJ for their Wholesale Banking Division

TORONTO, October 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

NexJ chosen to help the bank's Relationship Managers better understand customers, identify opportunities, and collaborate to increase sales efficiency and effectiveness

NexJ Systems Inc.(TSX: NXJ), a provider of enterprisecustomer management solutions to the financial services and insurance industries, announced today that the Wholesale Banking division of Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the MENA region, has selected NexJ CRM' to power their Wholesale Banking Sales Transformation Program.

The solution will be rolled out to Emirates NBD Wholesale Banking users across the group entities.

"We are pleased to expand our global banking customer base into the MENA region," said Richard J. Broley, Chief Operating Officer of NexJ Systems Inc. "NexJ CRM will provide Emirates NBD's Relationship Managers with the best-of-breed tools they need to achieve the bank's vision of being globally recognized as the most valued financial services provider based in the Middle East."

Emirates NBD was looking for an enterprise CRM solution with wholesale banking capabilities that would serve as a leading-edge CRM workbench for its Relationship Managers to digitize sales processes, enable a data-driven sales approach, and increase sales efficiency and effectiveness. The solution needed to provide robust capabilities to streamline and enhance customer information and insights; account planning, preparation and pipeline management; relationship management processes; automated sales processes; sales knowledgebase; and sales support.

Alignment of business needs with CRM is increasingly important in the financial services industry. Vertical-specific CRM is a timely consideration for financial services firms, notes Forrester Research Inc., who expects vertical CRM to be the preferred CRM within five years. It is Forrester's belief these solutions give enterprises a quicker time-to-value, access to analytics and KPIs specific to their industry, and "drive better user adoption and success, as they support standard business logic, industry terms, and regulations." (Kate Leggett, Forrester Research Inc.,Vendor Landscape: The Growing Demand for Vertical CRM Solutions.)

"The results of our Proof of Concept demonstrated that NexJ's technology platform was the choice to satisfy our integration, cross-functional workflow, and enterprise security requirements," said Jonathan Morris, Senior Executive Vice President & Group Head, Wholesale Banking, Emirates NBD. "We are confident that the combination of NexJ's business domain knowledge and ability to deliver will form the basis of a successful, long-lasting and strategic partnership."

About NexJ Systems Inc.

NexJ Systems provides enterprise customer management solutions to thefinancial servicesindustry. Our solutions include industry-specific customer relationship management (CRM) to enable collaboration across countries, regions and teams; customer process management (CPM) forclient onboarding with KYC and AML for regulatory compliance; and customer data management (CDM) to support digital transformation and customer analytics across the enterprise. Our solutions integrate information from multiple systems into a unified view to help firms better understand and share information about their customers to increase loyalty, drive cross-sell and improve the customer experience.

Based in Toronto, NexJ has clients throughout North America, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. For more information about NexJ visitwww.nexj.com, e-mailinfo@nexj.com, or call +1-416-222-5611. Join us on LinkedIn, follow us on Twitter, subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or hang out with us on Google+.

NexJ Forward-looking Statement

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on NexJ's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. NexJ's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see NexJ's securities filings with the OSC and other securities regulators. NexJ securities filings are available onwww.sedar.com. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, NexJ disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Matthew Bogart, Vice President, Marketing, NexJ Systems Inc., +1-416-227-3708, Matthew.bogart@nexj.com