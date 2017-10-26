Broaden portfolio with leading brands

Further strengthen Hair Professional business

Significantly expand position in key region North America

Henkel signed an agreement to acquire Zotos International Inc., the North American Hair Professional business of Shiseido Company, Limited for 485 million US dollars. The acquisition comprises leading hair professional brands such as Joico and Zotos Professional.

In fiscal 2016, Zotos International Inc. reported sales of about 230 million US dollars and employed around 700 people. Based in Darien, Connecticut, the company is mainly focused on the US market, where it operates a manufacturing site as well as a R&D facility. The business is also present in Europe and Asia.

"This acquisition is part of our strategy to expand our position in attractive markets and categories. It will further strengthen our Hair Professional business in the US, the world's single biggest hair professional market. The high-performance and high-quality brands are a perfect fit for our Beauty Care business. We are looking forward to welcoming Zotos' experienced team at Henkel," said Henkel's Chief Executive Officer, Hans Van Bylen.

"At Henkel, we have strong capabilities to identify compelling acquisition targets with a clear strategic fit and attractive valuations," said Carsten Knobel, Chief Financial Officer of Henkel.

The transaction is Henkel's third acquisition in the US hair professional business in recent years. In 2014, Henkel acquired the three US companies Sexy Hair, Alterna and Kenra. Last month, Henkel successfully closed the acquisition of Nattura Laboratorios with its strong US hair professional brand Pravana.

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

About Henkel

Henkel operates globally with a well-balanced and diversified portfolio. The company holds leading positions with its three business units in both industrial and consumer businesses thanks to strong brands, innovations and technologies. Henkel Adhesive Technologies is the global leader in the adhesives market across all industry segments worldwide. In its Laundry Home Care and Beauty Care businesses, Henkel holds leading positions in many markets and categories around the world. Founded in 1876, Henkel looks back on more than 140 years of success. In 2016, Henkel reported sales of 18.7 billion euros, adjusted operating profit of 3.2 billion euros. Combined sales of the respective top brands of the three business units Loctite, Schwarzkopf and Persil amounted to more than 6 billion euros. Henkel employs more than 50,000 people globally a passionate and highly diverse team, united by a strong company culture, a common purpose to create sustainable value, and shared values. As a recognized leader in sustainability, Henkel holds top positions in many international indices and rankings. Henkel's preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. For more information, please visit www.henkel.com.

This document contains forward-looking statements which are based on the current estimates and assumptions made by the corporate management of Henkel AG Co. KGaA. Forward-looking statements are characterized by the use of words such as expect, intend, plan, predict, assume, believe, estimate, anticipate, forecast and similar formulations. Such statements are not to be understood as in any way guaranteeing that those expectations will turn out to be accurate. Future performance and the results actually achieved by Henkel AG Co. KGaA and its affiliated companies depend on a number of risks and uncertainties and may therefore differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are outside Henkel's control and cannot be accurately estimated in advance, such as the future economic environment and the actions of competitors and others involved in the marketplace. Henkel neither plans nor undertakes to update forward-looking statements.

