

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) revealed a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $15.51 million, or $0.79 per share. This was up from $8.65 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 16.4% to $257.13 million. This was up from $220.85 million last year.



OSI Systems Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $15.51 Mln. vs. $8.65 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 79.3% -EPS (Q1): $0.79 vs. $0.44 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 79.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.71 -Revenue (Q1): $257.13 Mln vs. $220.85 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 16.4%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.40 - $3.65 Full year revenue guidance: $1.045 - $1.085 Bln



